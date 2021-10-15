Teen wheelchair user ‘brought to tears’ by Dublin Bus driver

A teenager with cerebral palsy was “brought to tears” by a Dublin Bus driver that refused to lower the wheelchair ramp.

Councillor Vicki Casserly, mother to 15-year-old James, was shocked and appalled by the bus driver’s behaviour and was outraged when he called James’ powerchair a “buggy”.

The mother and son were on the way back from picking up James’ new powerchair when the incident happened.

The driver stopped the bus a few yards past the stop and, after Vicki asked him to reverse and put down the ramp, he refused and said he could not delay the other passengers on the bus.

Vicki told Dublin Live: “James is 15, hugely independent and loves to travel by bus. It is part of his independence that he can mobilise easily with the powerchair using the bus”

“We got his new chair and he was full of excitement. We went back down the bus stop and the bus pulled in a little further down than where we were.

He added: “So, I walked down to see if he would put the ramp down. The driver said, ‘I can’t because I am not at the curb’. I asked him if he would come back and he said, ‘no because you were too busy on your phone’.

“He had effectively gone past the stop and when I asked him to come back, he said he wouldn’t hold up a whole bus because of us.”

The driver got “aggressive” towards Vicki who persisted in asking him questions.

She said: “He said he was thinking of the other passengers and he was quite aggressive.

“He said we didn’t have our hands out long enough – my hands were full holding a box and James was in the power chair.”







(Image: Viki Casserly)



After a few more questions, the driver turned “irate” and called James’ powerchair a “buggy”.

Vicki said: “He got really irate with me. I asked him his name and he refused before saying just because you want to get your buggy on the bus.

“What an insult – a wheelchair is a person’s independence. To have such disregard, my son actually started crying. He brought my son to tears.

She added: “I did say to him, you are a disgrace – this is not appropriate. I’ll take it further but he didn’t care. He just went on his way and left us there.”

The mother and son got on the next bus, which came a few minutes later, and the driver had no issue with putting down the ramp and allowing them on the bus.

Cllr Casserly reported the incident to Dublin Bus who said they have launched an investigation into it.

She said: “No child or adult should be left upset at a bus stop because of somebody else’s ignorance. It is not acceptable.”

A spokesperson for Dublin Bus said all complaints are “taken very seriously” and that an investigation had been launched.

They said: “Dublin Bus is aware of an incident between a customer and a driver on Route 25a yesterday. This incident is currently under investigation.”

