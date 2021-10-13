Teen arrested as gardai clash with gang after breaking up Temple Bar brawl

An eighteen-year-old man was arrested after a street brawl broke out in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Saturday night.

The fight happened shortly before midnight between gangs of youths, and gardai from Pearse Street rushed to the scene near the Ha’penny Bridge.

One of the young men was left with facial injuries that required hospitalisation as a result of the scrap, and one of the groups also allegedly clashed with gardai after the fight was broken up.

The teen arrested was charged and is expected to appear in court later this month.

A garda spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old male youth arrested by Gardai attached to Pearse Street Station following a public order incident in Temple Bar, Dublin shortly before midnight on the 9th October 2021.

“The youth has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court later this month.

“As the matter is before the courts AGS cannot comment further at this time.”

