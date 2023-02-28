5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleTed Lasso: season 3 trailer released by Apple TV Plus; watch!

Ted Lasso: season 3 trailer released by Apple TV Plus; watch!

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Ted Lasso: season 3 trailer released by Apple TV Plus; watch!
ted lasso season 3 trailer released by apple tv plus.jpeg
- Advertisement -

This Monday (27), the Apple TV Plus released the trailer of the third season of the comedy series Ted Lasso. The production won an Emmy with the first two seasons and is one of the most successful titles on the Apple platform.

The first episode of the third season of Ted Lasso comes to streaming on March 15th, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming season below:

For those unfamiliar with the plot, the series tells the story of an American football coach, who ends up in charge of taking care of a football team in England, even though he is ignorant of the differences between sports and the cultures involved.

[mb_related_posts1]
- Advertisement -

Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso is based on a character of the same name that Sudeikis played in a series of commercials for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League.

This is how Sony’s new game subscription service will look

In the 12-episode third season, newly promoted AFC Richmond are ridiculed by the sports press as the worst in the Premier League, and Nate (Nick Mohammed) has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Ted deals with pressures at work while continuing to grapple with his personal issues. Things seem to be falling apart on and off the pitch, but “Team Lasso” is prepared to pull through.

And you, do you like the series? Ted Lasso? Tell us in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

MWC 2023: Lenovo announces new notebooks and all-in-ones from the IdeaPad and ThinkPad lines

MWC 2023 is counting on several announcements and Lenovo chose the event to announce...
Latest news

James Abourezk, the First Arab American Senator, Dies at 92

James Abourezk, who was elected by South Dakotans as the first Arab American senator,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.