Ted Lasso: season 3 trailer released by Apple TV Plus; watch!

This Monday (27), the Apple TV Plus released the trailer of the third season of the comedy series Ted Lasso. The production won an Emmy with the first two seasons and is one of the most successful titles on the Apple platform. The first episode of the third season of Ted Lasso comes to streaming on March 15th, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming season below:

For those unfamiliar with the plot, the series tells the story of an American football coach, who ends up in charge of taking care of a football team in England, even though he is ignorant of the differences between sports and the cultures involved. Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso is based on a character of the same name that Sudeikis played in a series of commercials for NBC Sports' coverage of the Premier League.