Ted Cruz Puts Joe Biden’s $6.9T Budget Priorities Into Perfect Perspective in Just One Killer Tweet – RedState

While Joe Biden’s $6.9 trillion budget proposal for the fiscal year 2024 will be DOA in the Republican-majority House, it offers a glimpse of how the most inept president in history will run his 2024 campaign, if he manages to get past the growing number of Democrats who are vehemently opposed to the prospect.

Not only does Biden’s budget proposal include massive increases in funding for things like an increased federal crackdown on gun sales and a provision that would allow the IRS to look into Americans’ bank accounts; it also provides a snapshot of Biden’s “progressive” priorities all in one place, as it were.

Texas Republican captured Biden’s priorities in a single tweet on Friday:

Biden’s misplaced priorities: Admire all this rare specimen of “Blue Bear” with its silvery blue fur Biden’s budget mentions equity 63 times, climate 148 times, & environmental justice 25 times. But on the issues that matter to Americans, Biden only mentioned inflation 10 times, fentanyl twice, border security 8 times, and gas prices 3 times.

Chew on that for a minute.

With his obvious pandering to the rabid far-left aside, this president addressed the deadly fentanyl crisis just twice, but he was sure as hell was all over the racist notion of “equity” vs. equality, the “existential threat to mankind” ridiculousness, otherwise called “climate change,” and pretend “environmental justice.” Incidentally, the left is talking about anthropomorphic climate change, gang — and it’s your fault.

During a Thursday night appearance on “Hannity,” Cruz talked about Biden’s reality.

There used to be such a thing as a moderate Democrats in Congress — they’ve been driven out. The people setting the agenda — this is Bernie Sanders’s budget; this is AOC; this is Elizabeth Warren — and lemme show just some amazing stats. Apply to be a TC Top Pick at Disrupt SF 2020

Cruz then went through the numbers contained in the tweet, and added “transgender, eight times, intersex, seven times. … They tell you who they are.”

They do tell us who they are. And, guess what? They don’t give a damn what we think about who they are or what they do. Democrats (pretend to) care only about what the disparate minorities care about to whom they must pander, which is the number one priority of because it must be their number one priority.

If not, the Democrat Party — particularly given its lurch to the left over the last five years or so — wouldn’t be able to cobble together the necessary votes to win a statewide election, let alone the presidency.

Incidentally, as I reported on Wednesday, Biden’s budget proposal includes more than $2 trillion in tax hikes. Two words: “fair share.”

Hey — somebody’s gotta pay for all that “equity,” “climate change,” and “environmental justice,” c’mon!