TECNO Spark 10C has Unisoc T606 and other specs revealed by Google Play Console

TECNO is preparing to launch an entry-level cell phone to succeed the Spark 8C. On Tuesday (21), a new model known as “TECNO-KI5k” appeared on the Play Console, a database that lists devices compatible with Google services, where its first specifications were revealed before launch. Skipping the number “9”, the TECNO Spark 10C seems to inherit much of the technical sheet of its predecessor. This means that the new generation will have the same screen with HD+ resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels) and density of 320 pixels per inch. The preview image available on the page doesn’t give away many details of its design.

Another detail revealed by its listing is the Unisoc T606 processor, a basic 8-core platform that should work with 4GB of RAM — double the capacity of its predecessor. Finally, the database indicates that the cell phone will leave the factory running Android 12, and thanks to the increased memory, it is possible that it will not use the “Go” edition. - Advertisement - These are the only specifications revealed by the Play Console, but it is worth remembering that the manufacturer has not confirmed any information so far. Following the strategy of the “Spark” line, it is possible that the model will make its debut in India.

TECNO has presented several basic cell phones in recent months, but it seems that the Chinese manufacturer is ready to take its portfolio to a new level with the presence of the Phantom V Fold, its first folding cell phone that would have a visual language similar to the Phantom X2. On a related note, it is possible that the Spark 8C will be launched soon in Europe.

