Tecno Spark 10 Pro will come with Helio G88 and gets launch forecast

But as the internet does not stop, there has already been a leak of the Tecno Spark 10 Pro spec sheet, along with its price estimate. The idea is that the K17 model presents a 6.78 inch LCD screen with high resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, aspect ratio of 20.5:9, 90Hz refresh rate 270 Hz touch sampling rate, 270 Hz pixel density 396 ppi and 580 nits of brightness with a perforated design and 90% screen-to-body ratio.

During Mobile World Congress 2023, Tecno unveiled its next release: the Spark 10 Pro. However, there were no major revelations about its specifics, just the vague statement that it should arrive soon in different regions of the world, mainly in India.

The device will be powered by chipset Helio G88 and a battery of 5,000mAh which supports charging 18W via USB-C. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

- Advertisement -

The front camera will be 32 megapixels, while the rear camera will have a 50 megapixel main camera, an AI lens and a dual LED flash unit, with features such as Pro Mode, AI Beauty, Super Night Mode, Super Night Filter and much more. more for photography enthusiasts.

Three color options will be offered: Starry Black and Pearl White with glass back and Lunar Eclipse with textured leather.

The upcoming Spark 10 Pro smartphone is set to launch in India in mid-Marchwith one estimated price range from Rs 10,000 (Rs 631) to Rs 12,000 (Rs 757).