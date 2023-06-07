TECNO Pova Neo 3 specs and design revealed on Google Play Console

Soon, the brand will expand its catalog with a new device, the TECNO Pova Neo 3. The device was listed on the Google Play Console and had its main specifications leaked, in addition to its design revealed.

According to the Google Play Console, the cell phone will offer a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels with a pixel density of 320 PPI. Under the hood, it will come equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset with 4 GB of RAM and Mali G52 GPU. As for the operating system, it will come standard with Android 13.

The design of the cell phone was also revealed on the website and features a hole-punch camera on the right side, power and volume buttons, with the fingerprint reader probably integrated into the first one. In addition to this information, there are no further details on the technical sheet of the TECNO Pova Neo 3.