Tecno Pova 5 is announced with Helio G99, 6,000 mAh battery and Free Fire themed edition

- Advertisement -

Tecno announced, this Thursday (29), the launch of the Pova 5, its new mid-range cell phone that brings renewed hardware and a heat dissipation system that promises to improve the performance of the device while playing games. The cell phone is equipped with a 6.78-inch screen with IPS LCD technology, Full HD resolution (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate, in addition to a 240 Hz touch sampling frequency. There is a hole in the screen that houses an 8 MP front camera.

With a futuristic design, the device has a block with two rear cameras, including the main lens with a 50 MP sensor and a depth sensor. - Advertisement - The Pova 5 features the MediaTek Helio G99 platformmanufactured with a 6-nanometer process, guaranteeing the same performance and efficiency as its predecessor, the Pova 4. The chip works with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can allocate a space to be used as virtual memory of up to 8 GB. Xbox plans more acquisitions to become the top name in the gaming industry Powering this hardware is a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 45-watt fast charging, which promises to charge from 0% to 50% in just 21 minutes. The cell phone also offers reverse charging, being able to recharge other devices – such as headphones – with a power of 10 watts.

The Pova 5 has a total heat dissipation area of ​​10,749 mm². Its vapor chamber is 1,399.65 mm², and its graphene heat sink is 9,349.39 mm². This set promises to reduce the temperature of the cell phone while the user plays or recharges the battery. Other smartphone features include its Z-axis linear vibration motor and dual speakers with DTS Sound technology. The manufacturer does not comment on the security functions, but considering the flat power button, it is possible that the model has a fingerprint sensor on the side. - Advertisement -

The operating system version is not informed, but it is worth remembering that Tecno announced the Spark 10, its new basic cell phone, already running Android 13 with HiOS 12. It is possible that its new intermediary gamer hits the market with the most recent version of software.

Free Fire Theme Edition

Available in limited edition, the Pova 5 “Free Fire Special Edition” is a themed version of the cell phone that features a look inspired by the popular battle royale game that is celebrating its sixth anniversary. The model will be sold in a personalized box with Kelly, one of the most famous characters, stamped on one of the faces. - Advertisement - Inside the box, in addition to the cell phone, charger, cable and headphones, there will be a pack of stickers and a gift card that will guarantee benefits in Garena’s game, but the manufacturer has not yet revealed the advantages of the gift card.

The Pova 5 “Free Fire Special Edition” software is also custom and will include a variety of exclusive wallpapers and other content inspired by the game. The discount of 10 euros returns to Amazon: it is that easy to get it

Pova 5 Pro will arrive soon with 5G

Tecno took advantage of the space to announce the new mid-range cell phone to advance the launch of other models that will be part of the line, such as the Pova 5 Pro. The company did not reveal specific details, but considering its support for the 5G network, it is possible that the model will have a more advantageous processor. The company claims that the line cell phones will be equipped with “batteries of up to 7,000 mAh” with fast charging from 68 watts, possibly talking about the most advanced model. Parallel to this, Tecno is also preparing the Pova Neo 3.

Tecno Pova 5 Specifications

6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Platform MediaTek Helio G99

8 GB of RAM

256 GB internal storage

8 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth Lens (resolution not reported)

4G connection, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C and 10,749 mm² dissipation area

6,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging

android

price and availability

Tecno did not reveal prices or launch dates for its new cell phones, but says the models will be available in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. The Pova 5’s colors include Hurricane Blue (blue), Amber Gold (gold), and Mecha Black (black).

See more!