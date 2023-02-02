Tecno Phantom V Fold has release date and leaked images

Recently, Tecno revealed the concept of a foldable cell phone called Phantom Vision V with a rollable display. However, the device was only in the imagination, but that does not mean that the manufacturer is not planning to launch a folding device. MySmartPrice obtained real images of the Tecno Phantom V Fold, the company’s first foldable cell phone, revealing its front display and camera module layout, as well as its launch date.

According to an article by MySmartPrice in partnership with informant Paras Guglani, the Tecno Phantom V Fold will be launched in several markets later this month. The official announcement must take place in February 28thbut it was not revealed which countries will receive the cell phone. - Advertisement - Recently, Tecno entered the premium cell phone market with the launch of the Tecno Phamtom X2 line. So it won’t be surprising that it brings the Phantom V Fold to compete in the foldable segment.