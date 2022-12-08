TECNO MegaBook S1 launches with 12th generation Intel Core i7, 120Hz display and more

TECNO launched this Wednesday (7th) its new MegaBook S1 laptop with advanced specifications, an ultra-thin design and a weight of only 1.35 kg, one of the lightest models in its category. This notebook features a 16-inch Super-Vision display with 3.2K resolution with 16:10 aspect ratio and 120 Hz refresh rate, supporting 100% of the RGB color gamut.

In its internal hardware, the notebook features a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 35W TDP and active cooling using two fans built into the device. This model has 16 GB of RAM memory (LPDDR5) and up to 1 TB of internal storage with SSD PCIe 4.0.