TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is announced with Helio G96 and 120 Hz display

Last month, TECNO launched the camon 19 Pro cell phone in India. Today (15), she announced a limited version of the device.
The TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition is the company’s first cell phone with a color-changing back. Among the highlights, there is MediaTek chipset, 120 Hz display and robust battery.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition features a 6.9-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a 32-megapixel center-hole camera. At the rear there is a triple module with a 64-megapixel main sensor with RGBW, a 50-megapixel telephoto and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
Under the hood, it comes equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset with Mali G57 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging.
In OS, it comes standard with Android 12 under HIOS 8.6 interface. As for connectivity, it has Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, Glonass and Beidou.
The TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition was announced in India and can only be purchased from Amazon. It costs ₹17,999 (~R$1,170).