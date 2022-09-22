TECNO Camon 19 Neo is approved by Anatel and may soon arrive in Brazil

Chinese brands are advancing in the Europeian market. After the debut of Infinix in partnership with Positivo, it was time for TECNO to land in the country. The Camon 19 Neo, one of its most recent intermediate cell phones, received approval from the National Telecommunications Agency ( ). This means that the model can be launched at any time in Europe. Certification was requested by Lee Trading and issued on September 5th. The device in question is identified as “CH6i” and must have its charger included in the box. Check out the images:

It is worth remembering that the Camon 19 Neo is equipped with a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), a pixel density of 395 PPI and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. There is a hole that houses its 32 MP front camera, but with a relatively small lens aperture (f/2.5). On the back, the smartphone has a main camera with a resolution of 48 MP and an aperture of f/1.8 lens, but only capable of recording videos in Full HD at 30 FPS. There is also a 2 MP depth sensor and a tertiary sensor with QVGA resolution.

To guarantee its low cost, the cell phone works with MediaTek Helio G85, a chipset manufactured with a 12 nanometer process that integrates cores up to 2.0 GHz and an ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The platform works with the unique option of 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. To power this hardware, there is a 5,000mAh battery.

Other specs include an integrated fingerprint sensor on the side, support for 18-watt fast charging, and Android 12 with HiOS 8.6. The TECNO Camon 19 Neo debuted on the international market with suggested price equivalent to BRL 1,019but it is possible that it covers a much higher value when arriving in Europe. TECNO should find a lot of competition in the country — in addition to the predominance of brands such as Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi in the mid-range cellphone segment, realme and Infinix are some of the companies trying to gain more market share. Would you like to purchase a TECNO cell phone? Comment below!

