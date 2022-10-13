TechStage Top 10: The best outdoor cell phone from Samsung, Gigaset, Nokia & Co. Anyone who loves outdoor activities needs a stable and waterproof cell phone. TechStage shows the best outdoor smartphones for every weather. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

Outdoor cell phones impress with a robust and waterproof housing. Anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors or has already damaged a smartphone in a clumsy way should choose a robust version. Although more and more “normal” smartphones are protected against splash water or immersion in water, outdoor models promise greater resistance to outdoor activities and in the event of a fall.

In the commercial sector, mobile phones optimized for outdoor use can also be very useful, for example on construction sites, in gardens, in factories or with emergency and rescue workers. In this list of the best, we present what we think are currently the ten best outdoor smartphones (theme world) and explain what to look out for when buying. If you are just looking for a waterproof phone, we recommend our top 10 waterproof smartphones with IP certification . We also show inexpensive alternatives in the top 10: Most inexpensive and waterproof smartphones are from Motorola .

Design & housing

Outdoor smartphones are robust, which is often reflected in the martial look. This primarily follows one goal: sufficient stability in the event of a fall and protection against water. The materials used are mainly soft and rubberized plastic and metal.

In any case, an outdoor smartphone should have at least IP68 certification. This ensures that it is dustproof and also withstands contact with water for a long time. IP stands for Ingress Protection. Smartphone manufacturers can have their devices certified for a corresponding IP protection class.

The first digit of the IP protection class refers to dust and foreign objects, the second number to water. A 6 in the first digit of the IP code means that the device is dustproof, the 8 means that the smartphone is protected against permanent immersion in water up to a depth of 1.5 meters, unless the manufacturer states otherwise. However, this always only refers to fresh water, not salt water or bath water with additives. We therefore advise against taking the outdoor smartphone with you for swimming or using it in the sea or in a chlorinated swimming pool.

The term “permanent” is quite vague. That doesn’t mean you should put a cell phone in an aquarium for hours. Manufacturers usually give a recommended period of time, which is often 30 to 60 minutes. You also have to keep in mind that the protection against water or dust decreases over time as the device wears out.

- Advertisement - It should also be noted that many manufacturers do not guarantee water damage. An exception is Cat, which is very accommodating when it comes to water damage. All smartphones presented here meet at least IP68 certification. Some models even meet IP69. The highest standard against dirt and moisture is IP69k. The 9 stands for “Protection against the ingress of water during high-pressure/steam jet cleaning”. The K means “protection against high temperatures (hot water)”.

Many outdoor smartphones also have a MIL-STD-810H or MIL-STD-810G certification With. The current standard is MIL-STD-810H and contains 21 tests to determine the resistance of the devices to extreme temperatures, high air pressure, strong acceleration forces, solar radiation, moisture, chemicals, falls or heavy vibrations. For users of an outdoor cell phone, the resistance to falls, vibrations or direct sunlight and heat is of particular interest. However, many manufacturers do not always explicitly state which tests of the respective military standard were carried out and use the whole thing more for marketing purposes. Most of the mobile devices tested here usually survive a fall from a height of around 1.5 meters onto a hard surface.

screen

The screen of a smartphone is a particular weak point. Most outdoor smartphones have a thick frame for the display. This increases the resistance to breakage. In addition, Corning’s Gorilla Glass protects smartphone touchscreens from external influences. The most stable variant is Gorilla Glass Victus. This promises protection against falls from 2 meters.

Many outdoor cell phones also have touch-sensitive touch screens that allow operation with gloves or when it is wet. A bright display would also be important for an outdoor device so that it can still be read well in direct sunlight. Unfortunately, many of the mobile devices shown here do not have particularly bright screens. Manufacturers often save on the screen, which is why many devices only offer low HD resolutions (720p).

Unfortunately, savings are also often made here and a simple camera is usually included. That’s a pity, because it’s a good idea to take beautiful landscape photos when you’re hiking. Only the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (test report) and Nokia XR20 (test report) stand out positively. However, the quality of the images is not top-notch.

The models Cat S62 Pro (test report) and AGM Glory G1S (test report) that offer a thermal imaging camera are worth mentioning . This allows you to check where in your own four walls heat is lost due to a lack of insulation. You can also see which water pipe is responsible for hot water and whether there is a leak.

Night vision cameras that use an infrared sensor to amplify the residual light are also exciting. This allows photos and videos in black and white in the dark. This is how a mobile phone becomes a night vision device. An example of this is the AGM H5 Pro (test report) and also the Glory G1S.

Furnishing

Outdoor smartphones are not exactly known for working particularly fast. This is because cheaper octa-core CPUs are often used to offset the high cost of the complex case. These offer a rather moderate performance on the level of the lower middle class. Don’t expect high-end processors here. More than 8 GB of RAM are rarely found. However, the new Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (test report) and Gigaset GX6 show that outdoor devices can now also be really good smartphones.

Additional functions for hikes or mountain bike tours are particularly interesting for outdoor devices. These include a barometer for air pressure measurement, which also enables altitude measurement, as well as a dual-frequency receiver (dual GPS) for more precise positioning using GNSS satellite systems (NAVSTAR GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou). 5G is not yet standard for all outdoor models, LTE is often the maximum. However, most devices support two SIM cards (dual SIM).

With the Android operating system, it is important to ensure that the mobile devices are as up-to-date as possible. Some of the devices only offer Android 10 or at most Android 11. Many manufacturers also deliver updates irregularly. A welcome exception are Samsung and Nokia, which give their devices 3 to 5 years of updates, depending on the model.

Another handy feature on Android is the emergency call feature. To do this, you can store an emergency contact and optional medical information in the settings. If you now press the power button for a long time, a menu appears with the options: restart , switch off and emergency . The latter then serves as an SOS button. With some other Android devices, depending on the model, it is necessary to press one of the volume buttons at the same time as the on/off switch.

battery pack

With an outdoor smartphone, you would actually expect a long battery life and standby time. However, the differences in the devices compared here are quite large. Some models use a large battery with a capacity of 7000 mAh or more. Other manufacturers offer exchangeable batteries for this purpose. These usually have less battery capacity, but can be quickly replaced if necessary and make the cell phone more sustainable.

Outdoor smartphones rarely offer fast charging functions. The devices shown here support power supplies between 10 and a maximum of 33 watts. Some outdoor models from Nokia, Samsung and Gigaset allow wireless charging via Qi.

1st place: Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

The new Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro (test report) takes first place . This is because, for a robust device, it also has more than solid technical equipment, which makes it a really good upper mid-range smartphone. In addition, the cell phone is relatively light for an outdoor device and not too bulky.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, it’s the most powerful outdoor smartphone we’ve tested to date. The system always runs smoothly, and the power is even sufficient for many games. In addition, the LC display works with 120 Hertz at Full HD+. However, the maximum brightness of 530 cd/m² could be higher. A special feature: the 4050 mAh battery is replaceable. The battery capacity is quite small for an outdoor cell phone and, according to the test, only lasts for almost 10 hours. However, it is possible to carry a replacement battery with you if you have to go without a power outlet for a longer period of time.

The memory equipment with 6/128 GB is also impressive. Also on board is USB-C-3.2, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and a jack plug. The Xcover 6 Pro uses GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS for localization. The camera is also good: the main lens offers 50 megapixels and takes great photos. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel front camera. The filigree impression is deceptive: Thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus and a rubberized housing, the mobile device is very stable and waterproof according to IP68. Prices start at 509 euros .

2nd place: Gigaset GX6

The new Gigaset GX6 is similarly promising in terms of equipment . The test device is already on its way to the editorial office, a test report will follow soon. The housing is robust according to MIL-STD and also dustproof and waterproof according to IP68. It uses A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and QZSS for location

The octa-core processor Mediatek Dimensity 900 5G with 2.4 GHz is also powerful. The main memory is 6 GB, the internal memory is 128 GB. The 6.6-inch display has a Full HD+ resolution and works at 120 Hertz. Operation is also possible with wet hands and gloves. The Gigaset GX6 masters 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2. It can also be used as a dual SIM cell phone. The main camera offers 50 megapixels, complemented by a micro lens with 2 megapixels. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and charges with up to 30 watts. At Amazon it costs 579 euros .

3rd place: AGM Glory G1S

The AGM Glory G1S (test report) is large and heavy and therefore very robust . The equipment is impressive with 8/128 GB, 5G, a sufficiently fast Snapdragon 480 and a display with Full HD+, which could have been a bit brighter.

The smartphone comes with some exciting extras: a thermal imaging camera, a night vision camera and a laser pointer are part of the equipment. The main camera also delivers decent pictures. There is also a programmable hardware button. A weak point is the software: It only runs Android 11. With a price of 730 euros , it is the most expensive device in this leaderboard.

4th place: Doogee S98 Pro

The Doogee S98 Pro with Android 12 also offers strong hardware. The memory is very generous at 8/256 GB. The Mediatek Helio G96 also ensures decent performance. The 6.3-inch display offers a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels (Full HD+). The main camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels, and there is also a 20-megapixel eight-view camera from Sony. The battery is also generously dimensioned with 6000 mAh and charges quickly with 33 watts. The price is 549 euros .

5th place: Nokia XR20

The Nokia XR20 (test report) came in fifth . The outdoor cell phone offers good value for money and is very suitable for everyday use. The equipment is roughly on a mid-range level. In addition, the XR20 does not look as bulky as other devices of this type. It is hardly larger than a smartphone in a robust protective cover. The optics are deceptive: The Nokia XR20 with Gorilla Glass Victus is tough and offers IP68.

The LC display offers a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels at 395 ppi and is also bright enough at 600 cd/m² to be legible outdoors. The Snapdragon 480 octa-core processor provides sufficient mid-range performance and supports 5G. The main camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels, the second lens with 13 megapixels is used for ultra-wide-angle shots. In addition, the XR20 has a barometer and supports almost complete positioning using A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo as well as NavIC and QZSS. Wireless charging via Qi is also possible.

The Android 11 operating system runs ex works, an upgrade to Android 12 is possible. Further updates are guaranteed, because manufacturer HMD Global guarantees three major Android updates in the next three years and security patches for four years. With prices around 300 euros , the Nokia XR20 with 4/64 GB of memory is relatively cheap. The variant with 6/128 GB is just under 512 euros.

6th place: AGM H5 Pro

The AGM H5 Pro (test report) offers a special feature: there is a large speaker on the back to use the cell phone as a speaker. As with the AGM Glory G1S, there is also a lens for night shots. The processor is not particularly fast, but it is sufficient for everyday tasks. The battery capacity is quite high at 7000 mAh. The housing is waterproof according to IP69K and extremely stable. A fall from a height of 1.5 meters should not harm the cell phone. With a price of 399 euros , it is also affordable.

7th place: Cat S62 Pro

The Cat S62 Pro (test report) is one of the particularly robust outdoor smartphones. According to the manufacturer, it survives a fall onto a hard surface from a height of 1.8 meters. Even a longer stay in the freezer cannot harm the Cat S62 Pro. Caterpillar is also very accommodating with the warranty. The 24-month warranty also includes accidental damage, water damage or display breakage. But there is no barometer. Navigation is via A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou and Galileo.

The highlight of the Cat S62 Pro is the thermal imaging camera with a sensor from Flir. With 12 megapixels, the main camera itself is only for occasional snapshots. Pleasing: The 5.7-inch LCD offers a high resolution of 2160 × 1080 pixels (Full HD+), but is otherwise a bit too dark for an outdoor device. The performance of the Snapdragon 660 is only in the lower third of the devices from our tests. The battery only has a capacity of 4000 mAh, which results in a runtime of around 11 hours. Only Android 10 is preinstalled, the manufacturer has promised an update to Android 11. With a price of just under 570 euros , it is not cheap.

8th place: Motorola Defy

Like the Nokia XR20, the Motorola Defy (test report) is also quite reserved in terms of design and looks like a smartphone with a protective cover. Only the weight of 230 grams corresponds more to an outdoor cell phone. The high resilience of the Defy with Gorilla Glass Victus is demonstrated by the IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certifications. According to the manufacturer, it even survives contact with soap, disinfectant, alcohol and bleach. A barometric altitude measurement is not possible with the Defy. Localization is via A-GPS, GLONASS and Galileo.

A Snapdragon 662 is used as the drive – this is almost three years old and offers lower mid-range performance slightly below the level of a Snapdragon 480. But that’s enough for everyday tasks. The RAM is 4 GB. The Defy surfs with LTE and Wi-Fi 5 at most. The resolution of the 6.5-inch LCD leaves a lot to be desired at 1600 × 720 pixels. After all, it charges quite quickly when wired with 20 watts. The operating system runs Android 10 ex works, an update to Android 11 was rolled out in the spring. With a price of 188 euros , it is one of the cheapest robust mobile devices.

9th place: Gigaset GX290 Plus

The Gigaset GX290 Plus (test report) is an improved version of the Gigaset GX290 (test report) . You can see the outdoor character of the device immediately. IP68 certification ensures sufficient protection against water and dust. Gigaset states that the GX290 Plus can survive in water at a depth of up to 1.2 meters for half an hour. It can also withstand falls of up to 1.2 meters. Navigation is only possible via A-GPS and GLONASS. There is no barometer.

Compared to its predecessor, it now offers 4 GB more RAM. The CPU equipment with the Mediatek Helio P23 is rather weak. The smartphone is far behind in the last third of our tests. The image sharpness is rather modest with a resolution of 1560 × 720 pixels at around 280 ppi. The 13-megapixel camera is also not suitable for more than occasional snapshots. The battery life of almost 17 hours is appropriate for an outdoor device. The GX290 Plus also supports Qi and is affordable at a price of 213 euros . Only Android 10 runs ex works, an update is not planned.

10th place: Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 (test report) is finally a 5-inch smartphone again. The little brother of the Galaxy Xcover Pro is reminiscent of times gone by, is nice and compact and light – but still durable and waterproof. But outdoor functions like a barometer are missing. The Xcover 5 uses A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou and Galileo for navigation.

However, the hardware also looks like it is from the past: the Exynos 850 processor works very slowly, the LC display is not particularly bright and only has a resolution of 720p, the replaceable battery only has a capacity of 3000 mAh, which means a modest runtime of under 9 hours. After all, Samsung promises security patches and Android updates for the Enterprise Edition for 5 years. Android 12 is now available. With a price starting at 224 euros , the Galaxy Xcover 5 is also affordable.

