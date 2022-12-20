Technology trends for 2023

During 2022 there has been a lot of talk about the multiverse, blockchain (less than in 2021, true), artificial intelligence and its creative power, space travel… will that be a clue to see what awaits us in 2023?

If we analyze the visits received among the thousands of articles that we have published this 2022, it can be seen that there are some categories that are more visited than others. Let’s see what are the main points to which we must pay attention:

– Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning: AI and machine learning are expected to continue advancing and be applied to a wide variety of fields, such as healthcare, education, transportation, and industry. The creative power, both to develop texts and to make drawings or create “photographs”, has been the protagonist of this 2022, it is expected that in 2023 they will continue to leave us speechless and more business models will be developed for tools like Dall-E and ChatGPT, among others.

– Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR): AR and VR are expected to continue to develop and gain popularity in applications such as entertainment, education, and advertising. It has always been this point in the trends every year, and VR never really took off, but with so much multiverse in the media, we hope that they manage to create cheaper VR glasses to broaden access to this technology.

– Internet of things (IoT): It is expected that the IoT will continue to expand and more devices and systems will be developed that are connected to the Internet and communicate with each other. Large companies continue to invest heavily in the subject, and it is an increasingly affordable technology. Controlling the curtains with your voice is no longer something for the rich, now a switchbot connected to Alexa is enough, and that’s it.

– Renewable energy and sustainable technologies: It is expected that technologies that allow the production of energy in a more sustainable and efficient way will continue to be developed and improved. The WWWhatsnew Improving the World category has been growing unstoppably this 2022, it is expected to continue to do so in 2023.

– robotics: Manufacturing, logistics and healthcare is changing enormously thanks to robotics, and if we add the AI ​​of before, we can see advances that seem like they came out of science fiction novels.

– digital health: Medical care and health in general are changing a lot thanks to telemedicine and remote health monitoring, something that radically changes the way of life among the population of rural areas.

– 5G and connectivity: With the arrival of 5G, we are likely to see more adoption of connected devices and cloud-based services, although we have already seen that the growth of 5G is something that requires a lot of patience, it is not coming as fast as we thought. It is true that it can change the world in rural areas, but if it reaches the big cities first, we will not see big changes in our day to day.

Let’s hope that 2023 progresses on the right path, so that the well-being of the 8 billion humans who live on Earth increases.