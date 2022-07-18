Technology to detect bicycles and scooters circulating on the sidewalk

Since its foundation in January 2017, Lime has become one of the companies with the greatest presence in the market for shared electric vehicles Worldwide.

In this sense, Lime has a large number of bicycles and electric scooters to be rented in the short term by users in more than 200 cities around the world.

It was recently announced that the company plans to implement a advanced driver assistance systems (ARAS) technology, which refers to a computer vision platform that will take advantage of cameras to detect when a user is riding a bicycle or scooter along the sidewalk. In this way, an alert will be produced that will notify the user about the irregularity of this action and your vehicle will stop.

Lime expects to test this measure in early August in about 400 scooters within the San Francisco and Chicago areaalthough this would only be temporary until the middle of that month.

After that, the company will expand the trial of this technology in six citiesincluding Paris, which was chosen by Lime to demonstrate this technology and test its capabilities.

The reason for Lime with the implementation of ARAS lies in the fact that in cities micromobility companies are often blamed, as well as scooter drivers, for using the sidewalks to circulate, causing this and other companies, in response, will take the initiative to implement some technology based on ARAS.

Before betting on its own ARAS technology, Lime conducted tests with third-party computer vision systems to determine how feasible this was for their business.

Once the risks were foreseen, Lime decided to go all out with its own system, which will be the first based on a camera that will detect the moment in which the user circulates with the scooter on the sidewalk.

Likewise, Joe Kraus, president of Lime, points out that the decision to implement computer vision for their vehicles is much more affordable in the long term compared to the use of GPS, in addition to being more versatile in terms of the uses that can be given to it. in the future.