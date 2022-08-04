Technology in the food sector to improve the impact on the environment

We speak today with sandra ramssustainability expert and co-founder of Seven Roots.

At Seven Roots, we invest in positive companies that are dedicated to using technology to their impact on the . An example is the Bioo brand, a company that has created cutting-edge technology to charge mobile phones through contact with nature, but there is much more.

How can technology help in the food to improve the impact on the environment?

Technology is a great ally for the food sector from several points of view.

All the technologies applicable in this sector, from prediction systems to intelligence in materials, can allow us to move towards a more efficient and, consequently, sustainable food supply.

The food of the future will be transformed thanks to technology and innovation. Technology capable of preserving nutrients without damaging food quality, technology that will reduce waste throughout the process chain, technology that will reduce single-use packaging.

From Seven Roots, what technology in this sector has caught your attention the most?

Our purpose in the food sector is to develop products that are truly healthy. Until now, it has not been possible to choose to use a technology capable of maintaining the original nutritional content of food. Historically, the food industry has renounced nutritional quality in favor of extending the shelf life of the product.

But there are alternatives capable of ensuring a healthy product without damaging the nutrients. We are betting on one of them, freeze-drying, which NASA already used in 1969 on Apollo 11. Our innovation has focused on this technology and all the processes that derive from it to find the best fruit product for consume anytime and anywhere.

In addition, this technology allows reducing food waste by more than 50% by applying its use in larger productions. We are starting with fruits like avocado, which in particular is very expensive to produce in the ecosystem but at the same time a great superfood.

What are the short-term and long-term benefits of investing in this type of technology?

Investing in real food is investing in health. We must bet on unprocessed products of nutritional quality, since our preventive medicine is our food.

Consumers appreciate that the products are really healthy and that benefits the entire value chain. But it is necessary to invest in the technology and innovation necessary to make them a reality. We must get out of the chains of operations based in terms of economic and productive efficiency for nutritional efficiency.

Is investment in this sector increasing?

Yes, Spain is one of the most important countries in the development of food technologies. Technological progress and increased investment in this sector are two key elements.

How would you convince a food company to bet on technology that has a positive impact on the environment?

There are two significant reasons: the first, for example and easy to apply, is to develop an internal policy to take advantage of waste in the chain of operations. Companies that have policies of this type are 30% more productive and also benefit from cost savings.

The second reason: developing a product with its sustainability in mind from the design will make us more efficient in its packaging and preservation. Most waste in food is not strictly necessary, we must go to minimalism and innovate with different ways of finishing a food product without reducing its benefits.

When the focus is sustainability, the value of any product multiplies and the benefits are economic and social.

If it is so easy to convince her, why do you think there are still many who turn their backs on this technology?

It is not easy to get out of the usual processes that we know so far. Most of us have been using the same production systems for years and we innovate rather little in sustainability. Until now we have applied innovation to achieve economic efficiency and especially with productivity criteria.

We must abandon the focus on productivity and bet on products that are really healthy. The consumer will appreciate and value it both in its price perspective and in its recurring consumption or loyalty.

Not everything goes in food anymore, we have to bet on really healthy and sustainable products.

—

Thanks Sandra.

You can learn more about Seven Roots on their website sevenrootsvc.com.