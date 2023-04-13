technological tires save energy and keep quiet

- Advertisement -

Over the years there have been many innovations introduced by car manufacturers to, reduce noise in the passenger compartment and reduce consumption. With the advent of electric cars, the combustion engine will fade into the background and so will its usual noise, leaving tires as the main protagonists of interior noise and, due to their resistance, of the energy consumed by the car. For this reason, the technological effort that tire manufacturers make in this matter is vital, since talking or listening to music is much more pleasant when we are more silent inside. If we also add the energy saving dye, the idea makes much more sense, considering how we should take care of our beloved planet in the coming decades.

It seems clear that this new trend of reducing noise and consumption is the path that tire manufacturers must follow. Create wheels that, with the help of technology, are quieter and consume less energy. One of the companies that is fully involved in this matter is michelin. The French brand, which enjoys an impeccable reputation in the sector, has endeavored, far beyond pure performance, to generate quieter wheels and also more ecological and sustainable ones.

20% more silence

That is the value that the firm claims to reduce with its tire, created under Michelin Acoustic technology. How is it achieved? Well all part of the foam, in this case made of polyurethane which, due to its concavities designed with the help of the most advanced computing, eliminates noise when passing through it. For this, the manufacturer analyzes the behavior of noise and its waves when it comes into contact with the ground, so that once it passes inside the wheel, the concavities of the foam, colloquially speaking, drive the sound crazy and make it lose much of its effectiveness.

Acoustic technology is based on a foam that reduces noise. Michelins

An enormous complexity because we cannot forget that a tire at 100 km/h can do close to a million turns. It goes without saying that all this takes on much more prominence when the asphalt is not ideal. As we can imagine, everything means that communications between people, the use of infotainment devices or hands-free are much clearer and clearer than with let’s say conventional tires.

More autonomy, more sustainable, less waste

and not only we are talking about less noise and vibrationsbut these tires are capable of doing more efficient the trip thanks to lower consumption. Since, in optimal conditions, this specific tire for electric cars and with Acoustic technology, can outperform its counterparts mounted on combustion engine cars.

The tire is tested on a glass floor to see its behavior on the road. Michelins

Therefore, we are not only more sustainable, since our car consumes less energy and all that that entails. In addition, the firm has made an effort to make them more durable, generating less waste, since their rotation is lower, as they have a longer useful life. In short, a simple way to stay committed to the planet and its conservation.

The future depends on sustainability

Any self-respecting sector lives not only pending the planet, but also the ethics of the product itself. In this case, Michelin works with raw materials so uncommon in these products such as yogurt containers or plastic bottles, obtaining quite surprising results. It has been calculated that a single tire can use up to 143 yogurt containers, as well as up to 12.5 plastic bottles.

The tire is connected to vehicle systems with state-of-the-art technology. Michelins

The best thing is that all these materials, which are especially difficult to break down, can have a longer and less polluting life in the body of a tire. Currently these are created with up to 58% sustainable materials, but how could it be otherwise, the goal is to reach 100% later, specifically in the year 2050, that’s when the entire tire will be made from recycled materials.

