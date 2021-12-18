Technological innovation to know the life of Frida Kahlo

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Innovation, technology and culture go hand in hand in “Frida Kahlo. The experience”, an exhibition that reviews the life and work of the well-known Mexican painter through an exciting immersive experience that was inaugurated this weekend at the Palacio Cervantes in Madrid.

The exhibition can be seen at the Palacio Cervantes in Madrid

The exhibition takes a journey through the life of one of the most beloved Mexican artists, allowing the visitor to enter the Kahlo universe through a series of proposals that combine the latest technology with traditional elements.

The tour begins with a walk in Virtual Reality through the garden of the Blue House, one of the artist’s favorite locations and where she spent much of her life. It continues with a selection of 38 photographs, divided into seven thematic areas that refer to known and unknown moments in her life, which allow us to travel from Frida Kahlo’s childhood to her love with Diego Rivera, through her difficult physical condition and suffering after the accident he suffered.

Her passion, her work, her thoughts and her strength to transform her immobility into opportunity can be felt in the immersive experience, carried out with the videomapping technique, with which the tour of the exhibition dedicated to the iconic artist ends.

The exhibition, organized by Next Exhibition, is curated by Alejandra López and also presents a children’s corner where the little ones can recreate the artist’s paintings and drawings, as well as the screening of the documentary Frida Kahlo & Tina Modotti, by Peter Wollen and Laura Mulvey (UK, 1984, 29 min., VO).

The exhibition is a hymn to joy, life and resistance in the face of difficulties and highlights the use of new technologies in it to present a unique universe that envelops the visitor and takes him back to the first half of the 20th century surrounded by parakeets, parrots, monkeys and the colorful flowers of the most international Mexican artist.

.