Tech products will be missing on Black Friday and Christmas

Shortages and bottlenecks in the production and distribution of semiconductor chips are hindering the availability of technological products. The sector has been warning for weeks of the possibility that, in the face of Black Friday and the Christmas campaign, there will not be enough video consoles or mobile phones in stores.

Six weeks into the holiday season, Apple is recording delays in the manufacture of some of its flagship products. For example, in certain models of the iPhone 13, in some of its latest iPads or in the AirPods.

Google is also having a hard time getting its Pixel 6 Pro phones, presented last October as one of the jewels of the house for the Christmas campaign, to reach stores. In fact there are already some models of these phones that cannot even be purchased from the Google website because there is no stock of them.

The same occurs with video consoles such as the Xbox, the Nintendo Switch or the Playstation 5. Between the crisis caused by the pandemic and the supply chain breakdown of some of its components, mainly semiconductors, it is difficult for companies to achieve sufficient production to meet demand.

Market analyst Dan Ives has explained to CNN that Apple and other companies in the technology sector are registering a imbalance between supply and demand of about 20%. For this reason, experts in the sector recommend that consumers make the purchase of these devices as early as possible. Otherwise, if you wait until the last minute, it is more than likely that stocks will run out and you will run out of gifts.

