HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftTeams window on all Linux desktops

Teams window on all Linux desktops

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
teams window on all linux desktops.jpg
teams window on all linux desktops.jpg
- Advertisement -

I use teams-will-finally-have-a-native-version-for-macs-with-apple-silicon/">Microsoft Teams on Ubuntu Desktop and want its window to be visible on all desktops. How do I do that?

I use Microsoft Teams on Ubuntu Desktop and want its window to be visible on all desktops. For other programs, I right-click the window title bar to turn on the option from the context menu. But for Teams, right-clicking on the title bar doesn’t show up a context menu at all. How can I still always display teams on the active desktop?

 

Teams uses its own window elements and does not follow the conventions of the Gnome desktop that Ubuntu uses. But there is a trick to bring up the context menu for any window. Hold down the Super key (Windows key) and then right-click anywhere in the window. The context menu then opens, in which you can activate the visibility across all workspaces.

Nvidia RTX 30 Super specifications leaked

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Cyber ​​attack: IHK associations largely offline, also not available by phone

After a cyber attack on the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, they are largely...
Amazon

Garage door control: Loxone introduces HomeKit, then cancels it again

The Miniserver, which can also control windows and skylights, has been trimmed: in future...
Android

Samsung slows down with smartphone manufacturing in Vietnam | Rumor

Samsung has decreased the production of smartphones: says it Reuters, who spoke to employees...
Latest news

Washington leaves Brussels behind with its solar plan

The EU could help emulate it by declaring that it would not consider incentives...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.