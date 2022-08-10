Teams window on all Linux desktops

- Advertisement -

I use Microsoft Teams on Ubuntu Desktop and want its window to be visible on all desktops. For other programs, I right-click the window title bar to turn on the option from the context menu. But for Teams, right-clicking on the title bar doesn’t show up a context menu at all. How can I still always display teams on the active desktop?

Teams uses its own window elements and does not follow the conventions of the Gnome desktop that Ubuntu uses. But there is a trick to bring up the context menu for any window. Hold down the Super key (Windows key) and then right-click anywhere in the window. The context menu then opens, in which you can activate the visibility across all workspaces.