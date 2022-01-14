Teams Walkie Talkie Feature Now Available to Everyone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Microsoft introduced in 2020 a function called Walkie Talkie in its Teams instant communication platform, although with limited use to company employees who must maintain direct contact with customers and companies in daily operations, and it was not yet a definitive version of the function. Now you can access that communication option all Microsoft Teams users.

Walkie Talkie function enables non-simultaneous two-way communications

The alternative two-way communication provided by portable radio stations or walkie talkies passed in many cases to a better life with the arrival of mobile telephony, which also made it possible to extend the distance between communicators.

Despite this, some applications have made it easier for smartphones and tablets to become walkie talkies, by allowing a type of communication in which the interlocutors do not speak at the same time, as in a phone call or a voice chat, but while pressing a button on the device they send their voice to the other participant in the conversation. The receiver can only listen, and only when the sender ends and releases the button will they be able to respond.

Different apps, such as WhatsApp, Discord or Slack, have similar functions, although they work as sending small voice recordings to which the receiver can respond in turn by sending another recording. For its part, the operation of Walkie Talkie does honor its name, since the voice does reach the interlocutor in real time.

In addition, and to improve the user experience, Microsoft has worked with the smartphone manufacturer Zebra to jointly develop a range of mobiles specifically intended for the professional field that have an exclusive button on one side used to activate communication with Walkie Talkie.

In this way, instead of pressing the virtual button that appears on the screen when executing the application, simply press the physical button on the side to activate the communication.

