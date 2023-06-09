Teacher: Transforming Transcription and Text to Speech with Technological Innovation

- Advertisement -

In a digital world where audiovisual content plays a fundamental role, accessibility becomes a key factor. Maestra, a start-up founded by Binghamton University alumni, has made a name for itself in this arena. With their online transcription platform, they offer speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and subtitle services in multiple languages. Let’s learn how this idea, which started as a hackathon project, has turned into an innovative and successful solution.

An idea that gains life

During the 2018 hackathon organized by the student group HackBU, Berkay Atatop, Ali San Kaya, Kerem Tuncer, and Akiva Hillel Aranoff met as students at Istanbul Technical University and the Department of Computer Science at Binghamton University. His goal was to find a way to make social media content, like videos on Facebook and YouTube, accessible to a broader audience. This is how the idea of ​​adding subtitles and locutions in different languages ​​arose to improve viewer engagement.

- Advertisement -

From Hackathon to Startup

Atatop’s project won an award at the 24-hour hackathon, but the team knew there was even greater potential. They decided to develop the software and expand its functions. They invited Tuncer to join the programming team and brought in Akiva Aranoff, a finance specialist, to strengthen the business side of the fledgling company.

The Age of Teacher

After graduation, the four founders moved to New York City and spent 18 months working hard on Maestra’s development. During this time, they rented space in East Harlem and perfected their software. Inspired by the Amazon Prime series “Mozart in the Jungle”, they chose the name “Maestra” for their project, referring to a female orchestra conductor and also to the meaning of “maestra” in Spanish.

Technological Innovation at the Service of Accessibility

Maestra has managed to stand out in the market thanks to its unique characteristics. Their platform offers voice-to-text transcription and subtitle services in approximately 70 languages. However, what really sets it apart is its ability to convert text to speech in around 35 languages. In addition, its simple text editor makes changes and editions easy. Maestra’s clean and friendly interface has been key to attracting non-technical users, who value its ease of use.

Adapting to Challenges

In early 2020, Maestra moved its offices to Brooklyn, but soon after they were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, the founders focused on expanding the software’s features and its customer base. They introduced Maestra Teams, a tool that makes it easy to edit and collaborate on projects. Taking advantage of the increase in the consumption of digital content during the pandemic, Maestra has found opportunities in sectors such as education, where teachers and students use its services to transcribe videos or interviews.

- Advertisement -

Maestra’s story is an example of how an innovative idea and determination can become a successful business. The combination of speech-to-text and text-to-speech transcription has opened up new possibilities in terms of accessibility and cost reduction. Maestra has shown that technology can play a key role in improving the user experience and democratizing content.

You have more information at maestra.ai