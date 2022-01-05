TCL, the news at CES 2022: the first laptop, tablet, 5G smartphone and smart glasses

TCL Communication announced its first laptop at CES 2022 in Las Vegas TCL BOOK 14 Go, a new tablet from NXTPAPER series and other tablets mainly intended for the educational sector. Second generation smart glasses are also announced NXTWEAR AIR, the new 5G tablet TCL TAB10s, the arrival of three 5G smartphones of the new Series 30 (which will be officially presented at MWC2022) and the LINKHUB 5G router.

This is the comment by Stefan Streit, Chief Marketing Officer of TCL Communication: As we enter our third year as a TCL Mobile brand, we are excited to continue building and expanding into even more product categories, while also improving the user experience of using tablets. Our product offering emphasizes the importance of education for our children, and that’s why we are dedicated to providing technical features and smart solutions, regardless of the age of the users, that help promote learning and growth. TCL NXTPAPER 10S

TCL BOOK 14 GO

TAB 8 4G AND TAB 10L

TKEE SERIES

TCL KIDS

TCL SERIES 30, TCL TAB10S 5G AND TCL LINKHUB 5G

NXTWEAR AIR

TCL NXTPAPER 10S

As with the other NXTPAPER series tablets, the new NXTPAPER 10s is also designed specifically with a focus on eye protection. The reduction of more than 50% of blue light, also certified by TÜV, is a feature integrated directly into the software and hardware of the tablet. In fact, the NXTPAPER 10s display features 10 layers of protection to maintain natural colors and offer a paper-like reading experience. TCL NXTPAPER 10s is also ideal for note-taking and drawing thanks to the T Pen, and has a 8,000mAh battery which offers high autonomy. The optional Folio Keyboard and Writing Board help further increase productivity on the go. TCL NXTPAPER 10s will arrive in China and Europe with a list price of 249.90 euros towards the end of January.

TCL BOOK 14 GO

TCL has announced BOOK 14 Go, its first laptop based on the Windows 11 operating system and featuring a slim bezel and sturdy metal chassis. TCL BOOK 14 Go weighs 1.3 kg, is 13.95 mm thick and features a 14.1-inch display, 4G LTE connectivity and is based on the platform Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c which ensures high autonomy, quick start and a smooth transition between Wi-Fi and 4G.

TAB 8 4G AND TAB 10L

The new TAB 8 4G has a compact design and integrates a 4,080mAh battery And LTE connectivity. The new TAB 10L has a 10.1-inch HD display instead. TAB 8 4G will arrive in Europe starting from Q2 2022, while TAB 10L will already be available in Q1 at a list price of 129.90 euros.

TKEE SERIES

TCL TKEE MINI, MID (with 4G connectivity) and MAX they are designed and created especially for children. All three tablets in the TKEE range, which were previously sold under the Alcatel brand, have a simplified user interface, are rigorously tested to ensure maximum security, and integrate Eyesafe technology from TCL which offers greater protection for the eyes. The tablets come with a sturdy carrying case included and with the TKEE pen for writing and drawing. TKEE MID will be available from Q2 to list price of 159.90 euros, while TKEE MAX will be available from Q1 to list price of 154.90 euros. There is still no information on price and availability of the TKEE MINI.

TCL KIDS

TCL Kids is a new app that allows you to share the same basic interface experience as the TKEE series, complete with a child-friendly library of educational and entertainment content, containing over 20,000 videos, 400 storybooks and 50 kid-friendly applications. friendly, on all TCL tablets. TCL Kids also offers a series of Parental Control tools to monitor usage time, manage apps and websites, and set reminders to maintain correct posture during study hours. The service will be available to customers globally in multiple languages ​​in Q2 2022, for a monthly subscription, at the end of the 2-month trial period. The app will be downloadable via Google Play.

TCL SERIES 30, TCL TAB10S 5G AND TCL LINKHUB 5G

TCL’s new 30 Series consists of three smartphones that offer support for 5G networks. TCL 30XE ​​5G And TCL 30V 5G are exclusive to the US market and will be officially available in the coming weeks. TCL 30 5Ginstead, it will soon arrive in Europe. The TCL 30 Series, details of which will be announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month, integrate AMOLED displays, stereo speakers and will be offered at very competitive prices. TCL’s “5G for All” vision extends beyond smartphones. The company has invested $ 1 billion in R&D and created several 5G labs with the aim of improving next-generation network infrastructure across all of its devices to deliver reliable and fast broadband connectivity. TCL will also launch the new tablet throughout Europe during the year TCL TAB 10s 5G and the LINKHUB 5G, a powerful 5G router that offers advanced Wi-Fi 6 and support for up to 256 users. No further details have been offered at the moment. This is the comment by Aaron Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of TCL Communication: Through partnerships initiated with more than 80 partners in 160 countries, TCL is pursuing its mission to provide fast, reliable, affordable and yet powerful 5G for all to enjoy a smarter home and life. As our 5G portfolio grows with the TCL 30 series and LINKHUB 5G, the new products feature first-rate connectivity, rich design and competitive pricing to enhance the user experience for users around the world.

NXTWEAR AIR