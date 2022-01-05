TCL, the news at CES 2022: the first laptop, tablet, 5G smartphone and smart glasses

TCL Communication announced its first laptop at CES 2022 in Las Vegas TCL BOOK 14 Go, a new tablet from NXTPAPER series and other tablets mainly intended for the educational sector. Second generation smart glasses are also announced NXTWEAR AIR, the new 5G tablet TCL TAB10s, the arrival of three 5G smartphones of the new Series 30 (which will be officially presented at MWC2022) and the LINKHUB 5G router.
This is the comment by Stefan Streit, Chief Marketing Officer of TCL Communication:
As we enter our third year as a TCL Mobile brand, we are excited to continue building and expanding into even more product categories, while also improving the user experience of using tablets. Our product offering emphasizes the importance of education for our children, and that’s why we are dedicated to providing technical features and smart solutions, regardless of the age of the users, that help promote learning and growth.
As with the other NXTPAPER series tablets, the new NXTPAPER 10s is also designed specifically with a focus on eye protection. The reduction of more than 50% of blue light, also certified by TÜV, is a feature integrated directly into the software and hardware of the tablet. In fact, the NXTPAPER 10s display features 10 layers of protection to maintain natural colors and offer a paper-like reading experience.
TCL NXTPAPER 10s is also ideal for note-taking and drawing thanks to the T Pen, and has a 8,000mAh battery which offers high autonomy. The optional Folio Keyboard and Writing Board help further increase productivity on the go. TCL NXTPAPER 10s will arrive in China and Europe with a list price of 249.90 euros towards the end of January.
TCL has announced BOOK 14 Go, its first laptop based on the Windows 11 operating system and featuring a slim bezel and sturdy metal chassis. TCL BOOK 14 Go weighs 1.3 kg, is 13.95 mm thick and features a 14.1-inch display, 4G LTE connectivity and is based on the platform Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c which ensures high autonomy, quick start and a smooth transition between Wi-Fi and 4G.
The new TAB 8 4G has a compact design and integrates a 4,080mAh battery And LTE connectivity. The new TAB 10L has a 10.1-inch HD display instead. TAB 8 4G will arrive in Europe starting from Q2 2022, while TAB 10L will already be available in Q1 at a list price of 129.90 euros.
TCL TKEE MINI, MID (with 4G connectivity) and MAX they are designed and created especially for children. All three tablets in the TKEE range, which were previously sold under the Alcatel brand, have a simplified user interface, are rigorously tested to ensure maximum security, and integrate Eyesafe technology from TCL which offers greater protection for the eyes. The tablets come with a sturdy carrying case included and with the TKEE pen for writing and drawing.
TKEE MID will be available from Q2 to list price of 159.90 euros, while TKEE MAX will be available from Q1 to list price of 154.90 euros. There is still no information on price and availability of the TKEE MINI.
TCL Kids is a new app that allows you to share the same basic interface experience as the TKEE series, complete with a child-friendly library of educational and entertainment content, containing over 20,000 videos, 400 storybooks and 50 kid-friendly applications. friendly, on all TCL tablets.
TCL Kids also offers a series of Parental Control tools to monitor usage time, manage apps and websites, and set reminders to maintain correct posture during study hours. The service will be available to customers globally in multiple languages in Q2 2022, for a monthly subscription, at the end of the 2-month trial period. The app will be downloadable via Google Play.
TCL’s new 30 Series consists of three smartphones that offer support for 5G networks. TCL 30XE 5G And TCL 30V 5G are exclusive to the US market and will be officially available in the coming weeks. TCL 30 5Ginstead, it will soon arrive in Europe.
The TCL 30 Series, details of which will be announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month, integrate AMOLED displays, stereo speakers and will be offered at very competitive prices.
TCL’s “5G for All” vision extends beyond smartphones. The company has invested $ 1 billion in R&D and created several 5G labs with the aim of improving next-generation network infrastructure across all of its devices to deliver reliable and fast broadband connectivity.
TCL will also launch the new tablet throughout Europe during the year TCL TAB 10s 5G and the LINKHUB 5G, a powerful 5G router that offers advanced Wi-Fi 6 and support for up to 256 users. No further details have been offered at the moment.
This is the comment by Aaron Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of TCL Communication:
Through partnerships initiated with more than 80 partners in 160 countries, TCL is pursuing its mission to provide fast, reliable, affordable and yet powerful 5G for all to enjoy a smarter home and life. As our 5G portfolio grows with the TCL 30 series and LINKHUB 5G, the new products feature first-rate connectivity, rich design and competitive pricing to enhance the user experience for users around the world.
Finally, TCL also announced NXTWEAR AIR, second generation smart glasses that offer a new design and about 30% less weight than the previous generation model.
Stefan Streit, CMO of TCL Communication, said:
In developing the NXTWEAR AIR, we focused primarily on two areas that are important to consumers: portability and comfort. With this new generation of NXTWEAR eyewear, users can enjoy the same great visual experience as before, but with even more portability, a comfortable fit and a unique style design.
The NXTWEAR AIR glasses allow users to watch videos, play games (connected to a Bluetooth controller) and work anywhere thanks to the two 1080p Micro OLED displays that offer a definition of 47 pixels per degree and the feeling of looking at a screen from 140 inches to 4 meters away. The NXTWEAR AIR glasses can also be used as a second screen when paired with a laptop.
The two integrated stereo speakers allow for a more immersive effect but it is also possible to use wired or wireless headphones for greater privacy. NXTWEAR AIR they weigh only 75 grams, are equipped with two interchangeable front lenses for greater customization, Type-C connection and are compatible with a wide range of smartphones, laptops and tablets.
At the moment there is no information regarding prices and availability on the market.