TCL TABMAX 10.4, the new TCL tablet, with 8000mAh, 6 GB of RAM, 256 GB of space and just over 200 euros

Tablets are the ideal device for drawing, watching series and movies or playing games without relying on the small screen of a mobile phone or the lack of mobility of a TV, which is why there is a lot of movement among manufacturers to create a good product in this category, which has a very decent relation between quality and price.

Now it is TCL that shows its commitment with the TCL TABMAX 10.4, a 10.36-inch FHD + screen with ultra-thin 8.3 mm bezels and a resolution of 2000 x 1200 (even more than the Xiaomi Pad 5).

TCL TABMAX 10.4 Features

The screen, in addition to being large and with good resolution, can be optimized using NXTVISION to protect the eyes while maintaining rich colors. They bet on deep clarity and high contrast without penalizing colors. It also has Anti-blue-ray and eye care mode, so as not to hurt when there is a long view.

Count with one 256GB storageand it is even possible to expand it with a 256 GB microSD card.

The processor is a snapdragon octa-core designed to save battery. They claim to last up to 8 hours of video streaming (5 hours of online gaming), and charge to 21% in just 30 minutes using 18W USB Type-C fast charging.

The memory RAM is 6GBideal for using several programs at the same time on your Android 11.

To make video calls, it has a 8MP front camera, with dual speakers to hear everything well. The rear camera is 13 MPand has LED flash.

It also offers a child friendly environmentwith interactive stories, educational videos and smart apps, all with time management tools and posture reminders.

You can purchase the T-pen3 dedicated to drawing with 4096 levels of pressure and ultra-low latency to feel like drawing on paper.

It can be purchased on aliexpress for just over 200 euros using the coupons available there.