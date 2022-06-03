TCL Stylus 5G: the stylus is still alive in this mid-range 5G mobile

TCL Stylus 5G: the stylus is still alive in this mid-range 5G mobile
tcl stylus 5g: the stylus is still alive in this

Styluses aren’t exactly trendy, but they survive to such an extent that Samsung’s S Pen outlasted the Samsung Galaxy Note. In addition to Samsung, other brands that continue to bet on styluses are Motorola and TCL. From this last brand we now know the new TCL Stylus 5G.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

TCL, which we know on Android more for its tablet launches, has announced a new mid-range 5G mobile with stylusobviously in a completely different league from the old Galaxy Note, presenting itself as an alternative to cheap models like the old LG Stylus, which are no longer manufactured after the cessation of operations of the LG mobile division.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

TCL Stylus 5G data sheet

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

TCL Stylus 5G

Screen

LCD 6.81″
FullHD+

Dimensions and weight

169.6 x 76.5 x 8.98mm
213g

Processor

Dimension 700

RAM

4GB

Storage

128GB

Frontal camera

13MP

Rear camera

50MP
5MP UGA
2MP macro
2MP bokeh

Drums

4,000mAh
18W fast charge

Operating system

android 12

connectivity

5G
wifi ac
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
jack

Others

side fingerprint reader
stereo speaker

Price

$259

This mobile has a pen

{“videoId”:”x88co5f”,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”TCL Plegable”,”tag”:””}

There is a new mobile with stylus in the room. Its name is the TCL Stylus 5G and obviously its main attraction is to have a passive stylus to annotate or manipulate the phone without having to use your fingers. An interesting point is that you can store the stylus directly in the terminal, so as not to lose it.

Beyond its annotation capabilities, the TCL Stylus 5G is a mid-range 5G mobile with contained specifications. The chosen processor is a MediaTek Dimension 700 with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable via MicroSD.

Stylus2

We will make annotations with the stylus on your screen LCD with 6.81 inches diagonal and Full HD + resolution that maintains the refresh rate at the usual 60 Hz. The front camera, 13 megapixels, is perforated in the center of the upper part.

For photography, the TCL Stylus 5G has a good number of lenses, with a quad camera with 50 megapixel main sensorwith a 5 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a last 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

Stylus3

The TCL Stylus 5G offer closes with a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast chargingAndroid 12 pre-installed and stereo speakers, with NFC connectivity and headphone jack included.

Versions and prices of the TCL Stylus 5G

Pencil

The stylus can be stored in the phone itself

The TCL Stylus 5G is available in the United States priced at $259 (240 euros to change current). At the moment we do not have data on its availability in Spain, but we will update this entry as soon as we have more information.

More information | TCL

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR