TCL Stylus 5G: the stylus is still alive in this mid-range 5G mobile

Styluses aren’t exactly trendy, but they survive to such an extent that Samsung’s S Pen outlasted the Samsung Galaxy Note. In addition to Samsung, other brands that continue to bet on styluses are Motorola and TCL. From this last brand we now know the new TCL Stylus 5G.

TCL, which we know on Android more for its tablet launches, has announced a new mid-range 5G mobile with stylusobviously in a completely different league from the old Galaxy Note, presenting itself as an alternative to cheap models like the old LG Stylus, which are no longer manufactured after the cessation of operations of the LG mobile division.

TCL Stylus 5G data sheet

TCL Stylus 5G Screen LCD 6.81″

FullHD+ Dimensions and weight 169.6 x 76.5 x 8.98mm

213g Processor Dimension 700 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Frontal camera 13MP Rear camera 50MP

5MP UGA

2MP macro

2MP bokeh Drums 4,000mAh

18W fast charge Operating system android 12 connectivity 5G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

jack Others side fingerprint reader

stereo speaker Price $259

This mobile has a pen

There is a new mobile with stylus in the room. Its name is the TCL Stylus 5G and obviously its main attraction is to have a passive stylus to annotate or manipulate the phone without having to use your fingers. An interesting point is that you can store the stylus directly in the terminal, so as not to lose it.

Beyond its annotation capabilities, the TCL Stylus 5G is a mid-range 5G mobile with contained specifications. The chosen processor is a MediaTek Dimension 700 with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable via MicroSD.

We will make annotations with the stylus on your screen LCD with 6.81 inches diagonal and Full HD + resolution that maintains the refresh rate at the usual 60 Hz. The front camera, 13 megapixels, is perforated in the center of the upper part.

For photography, the TCL Stylus 5G has a good number of lenses, with a quad camera with 50 megapixel main sensorwith a 5 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a last 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

The TCL Stylus 5G offer closes with a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast chargingAndroid 12 pre-installed and stereo speakers, with NFC connectivity and headphone jack included.

Versions and prices of the TCL Stylus 5G

The stylus can be stored in the phone itself

The TCL Stylus 5G is available in the United States priced at $259 (240 euros to change current). At the moment we do not have data on its availability in Spain, but we will update this entry as soon as we have more information.

