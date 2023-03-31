TCL reaches second place in TVs due to growth in Mini LED technology

A recent survey by OMDIA showed TCL as the second largest brand in the global television segment. Now, the company explained that the increase in its participation in this market has to do with the growth of the Mini LED technology. The company’s most recent data indicate that its TV business grew by 75.7% in sales of models with 65 inches or larger, compared to the previous year.

While the global TV industry saw a 4.8% drop in sales throughout 2022, TCL bucked the global trend and delivered 23.8 million shipments during the period. Only in relation to the Mini LED models, the proportion jumped to 26.8%. - Advertisement - The brand also reinforces its strategy of supplying Mini LED products at an affordable cost, thanks to the process developed by the brand, which allowed it to reduce production costs by more than 70%.