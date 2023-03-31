TCL reaches second place in TVs due to growth in Mini LED technology

A recent survey by OMDIA showed TCL as the second largest brand in the global television segment. Now, the company explained that the increase in its participation in this market has to do with the growth of the Mini LED technology.
The company’s most recent data indicate that its TV business grew by 75.7% in sales of models with 65 inches or larger, compared to the previous year.
While the global TV industry saw a 4.8% drop in sales throughout 2022, TCL bucked the global trend and delivered 23.8 million shipments during the period. Only in relation to the Mini LED models, the proportion jumped to 26.8%.
The brand also reinforces its strategy of supplying Mini LED products at an affordable cost, thanks to the process developed by the brand, which allowed it to reduce production costs by more than 70%.
It is worth remembering that the TCL 75C935 and TCL 75C835 models received the CES 2023 Innovation Awards for ergonomic design and display technology, while the TCL 5C835 bequeathed the EISA “PREMIUM MINI LED TV 2022-2023” from the European Imaging and Sound Association for the performance of category.
Mini LED technology – introduced to the world in 2019 – stands out for its increased local dimming zones, which generates higher brightness levels and improves overall image quality.
What is your opinion of TCL televisions? Tell us in the space provided for comments.