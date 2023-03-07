tcl presents new large screen tablets designed for all audiences

- Advertisement -

The Mobile World Congress of 2023 is beginning its journey and, among the novelties that have already been known, are a couple of new tablets from the company TCL. Both are designed to be a good solution for all types of users, and for this reason they include reliable hardware and have a pretty big screen. We tell you everything that these devices with Android operating system offer.

Looking to offer a good value for money, the two teams that have arrived from TCL will go on sale in Spain and, among other things, have a most striking design with fairly straight edges that make them different from other tablets on the market. Also, the rear camera module is fully differential, giving them a unique and recognizable touch.

TCL TAB 11

It has a dashboard 11-inch IPS with 2K (5:3) resolution. It also has compatibility with the T-Pen stylus and it is possible to get this model in two versions: one Wifi more traditional and other 4G that allows access to mobile data anywhere. Other options that you should know about this model are the ones listed below:

Processor: MediaTek helio P60T with eight cores

RAM memory: 4GB

Battery: 8,000mAh

Storage: 128GB expandable

Rear camera: 8MP with autofocus

Front camera: 8MP with autofocus

Includes four speakers

Dimensions: 259.04 x 163.64 x 6.9 millimeters

Weight: 462 grams

TCL

TCL NXTPAPER 11

This kit comes with a 11-inch screen that has a 2K resolution. Its IPS panel offers high capacity, as shown by the fact that it is capable of displaying up to 16.7 million colors. On the other hand, it is important to comment that it does not lack so much WiFi Dual Band as Bluetoothbeing remarkable in this section that it has a Nano SIM slot and USB type C.

other characteristics that are important about this tablet are the following:

Processor: MediaTek Helio P60T eight-core

RAM memory: unconfirmed

Battery: 8,000mAh

Storage: unconfirmed

Rear camera: 8MP with autofocus

Front camera: 8MP with autofocus

Includes four speakers

Dimensions: 259.04 x 163.64 x 6.9 millimeters

Weight: 462 grams

TCL

Prices of these new tablets

The company has already confirmed the availability of both models. He TCL NXTPAPER 11 It will go on sale in Spain in May 2023 with a price of €249 (so presumably it will come with a good amount of RAM). In the case of the TABLE 11this model is already possible to get it in Spain paying 199 eurosa most interesting amount considering that it is finished in aluminum.

