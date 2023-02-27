TCL NXTPAPER 11, the anti-glare tablet, with NXTPAPER technology, which I tested at MWC23

When I read on a Kindle I can easily go on for hours and hours without my eyes complaining. something not possible with a traditional mobile or tablet. That’s because of e-ink, how e-ink displays work, impossible to imitate on a tablet.

The fact is that TCL has a solution that is just as pleasant for reading, but adaptable to mobile phones and laptops. They showed it to me at MWC23, and I’ve been really surprised by what I’ve seen.

I already knew NXTPAPER technology with their current tablet, but now they have launched an 11-inch model, with Android, although at the stand I have also seen a Windows laptop that uses the same technology, even a prototype mobile with NXTPAPER.

In this video I present all the devices with NXTPAPER that have been presented:

TCL NXTPAPER 11

It is a tablet with a 2K screen, 800 mAh battery and Android 13, designed for productivity and entertainment.

Design

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 has a metal-finished back and a camera module similar to that of a mobile, located in a corner. With a profile of 6.9 mm, it is quite thin, and its weight is 462 grams. Horizontally, it has two speakers on each side.

Screen

The screen is one of the strengths of the TCL NXTPAPER 11. It is 11 inches, the panel is IPS and it has a 2K resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. In addition, it is equipped with NXTPAPER 2.0 technology, which allows high brightness for all kinds of situations and automatically changes the color temperature to adapt to different environments. It also has a sensitivity of 4,096 levels, which can be taken advantage of with the T-pen, sold separately.

processor and software

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, an octa-core SoC that is powered by the PowerVR GE8320 GPU. As for the software, it comes with Android 13, which makes it one of the first tablets to include this version of the operating system.

cameras

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 has an 8 MP rear camera with autofocus and an 8 MP front camera with a 100º angle. The rear camera is located in the camera module, while the front one is hidden in the frames.

Battery and connectivity

The battery of the TCL NXTPAPER 11 is 8,000 mAh and has fast charging technology of 9 V and 2 A. In addition, it has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as expansion with cards microSD, optional T-Pen and four speakers.

Availability and price

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 will be available in Spain in May 2023, but the price has not yet been announced.