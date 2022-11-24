TCL launches online store in Brazil to sell TVs and more products in partnership with retailers

This month TCL launched its first online store in Europe in partnership with retail chains operating in the European market, such as Magazine Luiza, B2W and Vivo. With this, the brand’s customers can purchase, through the company’s official channel, various products sold by the Chinese brand, such as TVs with Mini LED technology, for example.
According to information, the models sold in the country are X925, C825, C835, C725, P735 and P635, in sizes from 50 inches. Some of these versions were recently presented by TCL, expanding the manufacturer’s premium product portfolio not only in Europe, but also in other regions.
Device highlights include 4K and 8K resolution with Mini LED panels with reduced light leakage and deeper blacks, as well as the powerful 2nd generation AiPQ Engine processor that brings numerous optimizations over its predecessor, such as AI system for image enhancement. color palette and contrast.
Although the focus is on televisions with larger screens, the company points out that there are inferior options for those looking for a quality Smart TV at an affordable price. In this case, consumers can opt for the S615 with a 32-inch panel, HD resolution (1280 x 720) and wireless connectivity.
The company intends to expand its product catalog in the coming months to sell not only televisions, but also air conditioners, soundbars and cell phones. “The goal is to bring our public closer together and generate a relationship of trust from the creation of this direct channel of contact with consumers”, said Dale Chen, marketing director at SEMP TCL
The brand will offer discounts starting at 10% for all products available in the online catalog initially on the following channels: B2W (Americanas, Shoptime and Submarino), Magalu and Vivo. The offer is valid until November 30th, may be extended, or while supplies last.