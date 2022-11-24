TCL launches online store in Brazil to sell TVs and more products in partnership with retailers

This month TCL launched its first online store in Europe in partnership with retail chains operating in the European market, such as Magazine Luiza, B2W and Vivo. With this, the brand’s customers can purchase, through the company’s official channel, various products sold by the Chinese brand, such as TVs with Mini LED technology, for example. According to information, the models sold in the country are X925, C825, C835, C725, P735 and P635, in sizes from 50 inches. Some of these versions were recently presented by TCL, expanding the manufacturer’s premium product portfolio not only in Europe, but also in other regions.

Device highlights include 4K and 8K resolution with Mini LED panels with reduced light leakage and deeper blacks, as well as the powerful 2nd generation AiPQ Engine processor that brings numerous optimizations over its predecessor, such as AI system for image enhancement. color palette and contrast. Although the focus is on televisions with larger screens, the company points out that there are inferior options for those looking for a quality Smart TV at an affordable price. In this case, consumers can opt for the S615 with a 32-inch panel, HD resolution (1280 x 720) and wireless connectivity.