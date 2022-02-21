Search here...
TCL expands its 2022 4K TV range with the P73 series

By: Brian Adam

Ahead of the barrage of announcements from the Mobile World Congress, TCL Electronics today announced the arrival in Spain of your new 4K HDR TVs with the P73 Seriesmade up of up to six screens with excellent audiovisual performance for entertainment and games, with some sizes between 43 and 85 inches.

Presented under a design quite similar to its latest 2021 models, we are faced with borderless screens, with really thin metal bezels that guarantee the maximum space available on its surface. Some panels that we will make the most of thanks to their compatibility with HDR 10 technology, with its 4K resolutions and dynamic tone mapping to offer more levels of brightness, color saturations and contrasts.

In addition to its wide color gamut with more than one billion colors, TCL P73 Series also features Motion Clarity, a motion picture processing technology that ensures sharper, blur-free, and stable images and sounds during shooting. sports and fast-moving action scenes, creating a more immersive experience.

TCL P73 Series
TCL P73 Series


On the other hand, the entire TCL P73 Series will feature the HDR Multi Formata system that will allow us to obtain 4K HDR image quality regardless of whether they watch Dolby Vision content on Netflix and Disney+, or HDR 10+ content on Amazon Prime Video, always ensuring the use of the best available format at all times.

Additionally, these televisions arrive designed to adapt to all your entertainment needs, equipped with Game Master mode for gamers to create an optimized gaming experience. In fact, we will have the presence of HDMI 2.1 inputs, guaranteeing compatibility with the latest generation of consoles, allowing functions such as ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode), which allows the video game console or the PC’s graphics card to automatically change the TV to game mode, offering super-fast TV input lag of less than 15 milliseconds.

Lastly, TCL P73 Series also comes with the Google TV operating systemwhich means that we will have all the added options of your streaming services, as well as the services of the integrated voice assistant, and even the Google Duo system to share video calls.

Still undated on its official website, it is expected that we will soon be able to see the specific details of each model, as well as its prices and specific dates of availability.

