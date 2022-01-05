TCL Book 14 Go, a cheap laptop with Windows 11 and perfect for students

TCL It is becoming one of the great references when it comes to buying all kinds of technological products. For example we have its new division of tablets, with the TCL Tab 10 Lite as the latest model presented.

We talk about the new TCL Book 14 Go, a Windows 11 laptop that will be priced very attractively. Your secret? Bet on an ARM processor to save as much as possible and be able to offer a product with a great value for money.

Design and features of the TCL Book 14 Go notebook

We will start by talking about design of this TCL Book 14 Go, an entry-level laptop that wants to captivate young people and students. To begin with, it is a very light product that weighs only 1.3 kilograms so that you can take it wherever you want.



Part of the credit goes to hiss finished in polycarbonate with a metal frame to provide durability, as well as a 14.1 inch screen and 1366 x 768 pixel resolution to offer more than enough image quality for any user. We could not forget its 1 megapixel front camera and the ability to broadcast in 720p quality.

When raising the hood we found a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, a model with eight cores up to 2.4 GHz and an Adreno 618 GPU to offer more than enough performance for office tasks, surfing the Internet or using social networks without problem. Regarding RAM and internal storage, it offerse 4GB of RAM and 128GB of capacity so you can enjoy optimal performance.

And watch out, that the battery of this TCL Book 14 Go laptop boasts 5,300 mAh to offer up to 12 hours of autonomy. Also, bet on a USB-C Power Delivery port to charge the device, so you can use an external battery to increase its autonomy.

Regarding the options connectivity, this TCL Book 14 Go comes with all the necessary options: LTE connectivity through nanoSIM card and WiFi so you can connect to the Internet in different ways.

Regarding its launch date and price, for now We know that it will cost $ 349 and will arrive in certain countries during the second quarter of 2022. In this way, it remains to be known whether this model will be available in our country at the price of this TCL Book 14 Go laptop in Spain.

