TCL, at MWC 22: new 30 Series smartphones and NXTPAPER MAX 10 tablets | VIDEO

There are several innovations presented by TCL at Mobile World Congress 2022, and embrace different areas of consumer electronics: from the new line-up of the 30 Series, which includes five new smartphones, one of which is 5G, to three new tablets including the new TCL TAB 10s 5G and also three new EPCs.

The idea, as CEO Aaron Zhang explained, is that of expand the portfolio of proposals to include various categories and contribute to the concept of a connected world. Here is a review of the new arrivals.

5 NEW SMARTPHONES FOR THE TCL 30 SERIES

There are five new smartphones presented as part of the Series 30: TCL 30+, TCL 30, TCL 30SE, TCL 30E And TCL 30 5Gwhich are in addition to the recently announced models, namely TCL 30XE ​​5G And TCL 30V 5Gwhich however are exclusive to the US market.

All newcomers are equipped with a 50MP camera compartment and a series of dedicated features, such as the Steady Snap to pause the shot and better capture moving subjects, the Face Tracking for dynamic portraits and the Auto-Capture to engage more subjects in the framing of wide-angle selfies thanks to the ultra-wide angle front available on the TCL 30+ and TCL 30 5G models.

United by a particularly slim design that on the TCL 30+, TCL 30 and TCL 30 5G models reaches 7.74mm and 184 g in weight, all devices focus a lot on the autonomy compartment, with 5000 mAh batteries for TCL 30SE and TCL 30E and 5010 mAh on TCL 30+, TCL 30 and TCL 30 5G, which also have support for 18W fast charging.

The display sizes range from 6.52 ” with mini notch of the TCL 30SE and TCL 30E to reach the 6.7 ” AMOLED FHD + of TCL 30+, TCL 30 and TCL 30 5G. Also present is the new NXTVISION technology to safeguard eyesight by reducing blue light by 30% at the hardware level without changing colors.

They also arrive in Europe the options in the most accessible price range the TCL 305 a 119.90 euros and TCL 306 a 139.90 euros.

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

TCL 30+ is available in Europe starting from € 229.90 in Muse Blue and Tech Black colors

TCL 30 is available in Europe from € 199.90 in Muse Blue and Tech Black

TCL 30SE is already available in Europe a € 189.90 for the 128GB version in Space Gray and Atlantic Blue

TCL 30E will be available in Europe from April 2022 starting with € 159.90 in Space Gray and Atlantic Blue

TCL 30 5G will be available in Europe from April 2022 in Dreamy Blue and Tech Black colors

TCL 305 : from € 119.90 now available in Europe

TCL 306: from € 139.90 now available in Europe

THREE NEW TABLETS, INCLUDING THE NXTPAPER MAX 10 PAPER-LIKE

In the tablet field, a very interesting product is the new one TCL NXTPAPER MAX 10, which is unveiled to the public following the recent launch of TCL NXTPAPER 10s. Available in Wi-Fi or 4G LTE configuration, it has a 10.36 ” display and 83% screen-to-body ratio and its main feature is that it offers a paper-like screenwhich can be used as a notepad to write, to have a wide view for long reading sessions but also to watch streaming movies and games.

Among the novelties, the TCL TAB 10HD 4G: 8.7mm bezels, 5500mAh battery, Octa-Core chipset and bright color display promise to make it a good entertainment companion. Third and last the TCL TAB 10s 5Gwith 10.1 ” FHD screen, 8000 mAh battery, 5G connectivity as the name suggests and 4 GB of internal memory: multitasking vocation, video calls and connectivity.

The TCL tablet family will soon be expanded by TCL TAB PRO 12 5Gwhich with a particularly generously sized display and a particularly promising connectivity sector aspires to combine entertainment and productivity.

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

The tablet NXTPAPER MAX 10 will go on sale from mid-2nd quarter 2022 in Asia; the NXTPAPER 10s will be available at 249 euros.

TCL TAB 10HD 4G is available in Europe, with the FHD version on sale in Asia from the end of March

TCL TAB 10s 5G will go on sale in mid-Q2

NEW ALSO IN THE ROUTER AREA

To close the picture of the news there are new CPE devices: it is a 5G router and two 4G solutions. The first is called LINKHUB 5G CPE HH515 and offers advanced 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity; First announced at CES 2022, it is capable of supporting up to 256 users and promises great performance for cloud-based gaming, live streaming, DAD and smart working.

The two 4G proposals are the LINKZONE LTE CAT6 Mobile Wi-Fi MW63, Dual band mobile Wi-Fi offering high-speed 4G connectivity up to 300 Mbps in a pocket-sized and eSIM-compatible design, as well as the aforementioned LINKHUB 5G CPE HH515; and the LINKZONE 5G Mobile Wi-Fi MW513which supports Sub-6Ghz and mmWave thus supporting ultra-fast 5G connection on the go.

AVAILABILITY

LINKHUB 5G CPE HH515 will be available from Q1 2022 in Europe

LINKZONE LTE CAT6 Mobile Wi-Fi MW63 And LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station HH63 they will be launched in Europe in the second quarter

