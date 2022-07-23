TCL arrived in Colombia with televisions that integrate powerful sound and Google TV

TCL televisions include a sound bar to achieve an immersive experience

appliance brand TCL launched in its new line of televisions from the series C825 which according to them, promises an incredible user experience due to its features such as a technology screen mini leds, camera and a built-in sound bar as well as voice and gesture control of the device. Well, with all this, at TechSmart we tested the new TV and looked at the performance of each of its features and functions.

The operating system of this television is one of the aspects that most caught the attention of TechSmart’s technology team, since in this case it has a technology of AndroidTV and an interface tv. On the Android side, the system will allow the user experience to be fully customized, specifically, different profiles can be created for each of the members of the household, for whom the content will be organized according to what they see, in addition to suggesting new proposals based on their consumption behavior on streaming platforms.

As for Google TV, first it is worth explaining what it consists of, since it is a platform designed for smart TV with which you can view all kinds of streaming content, before it was called Google Play Movies & TV.

Having clarified this, something that could be noticed when browsing on the television, is that by Google account you can access more than 8,000 applications and games available on Google Play. In addition, its users have experimented with the Google assistant that is built into the TV and which can be accessed from the special button on the remote control or through the device’s voice commands.

Yes, This TV can be manipulated by the user’s voice or hand gestures, In other words, it is only necessary to say “Ok Google” out loud for the device to carry out the given order. Likewise, cell phones can be used as a remote control if the Google Home application is downloaded.

The television had the ability to understand the signs that TechSmart journalists made with their hands to go back, forward or view a video because has a built-in camera called “Magic Camera”, this is removable if desired, but it will be very useful for making video calls through the Google Duo application.

arrived-in-Colombia-with-televisions-that- -powerful-sound.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The new TCL televisions incorporate a camera to make video calls, take photos and give commands with signs arrived-in-Colombia-with-televisions-that- -powerful-sound.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

As for the screen, because it is part of the new Mini Led technology, it has thousands of LED lighting sources, which makes its contrast and brightness project a high detail in the colors of the images.

Additionally, the screen is 4K-UltraHD and has Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced certifications because it includes HDR10+ and QLED technology, which translates into an immersive viewing experience and high sharpness, a product of the layer of Millions of nano crystals (Quantum Dot) covering the screen and thus filter the image.

However, an element that could generate interest in people, as happened in TechSmart’s facilities in Bogotá, is the external sound bar that the televisions include right at the bottom, which allows you to have an immersive experience, since it seems that you are part of the scenarios presented on the screen.

Although for hearing health it is not recommended to maintain high volume levels in the devices, it is worth mentioning that this sound bar is certified and controlled with Dolby Atmos technology, so it reaches 60Watts (RMS).

Finally, the “gamers” of TechSmart, explain that for video games that demand high speed and response, the screen of this appliance allows a more fluid and real display, this because it has a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 connection.

For now the price of this new device in Alkosto, K-tronix and Alkomprar stores is $4,099,900, which includes a 2-year warranty and specialized technical support in more than 60 cities and 85 authorized service centers.

: