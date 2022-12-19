TCL 408 is launched as the brand’s new entry-level phone with 50 MP camera and MediaTek Helio G25

TCL presented this Monday (19) the TCL 408, its new basic cell phone equipped with simple hardware that seeks to deliver a cheap alternative, but with slightly more advantageous specifications than the TCL 405, launched in November. Both cell phones have an identical design, but with small changes in the cameras.
This means that the TCL 408 is equipped with the same 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, but in place of the only 5 MP front camera, there is an 8 MP sensor that should ensure a slight improvement in resolution and sharpness in the images. The waterdrop notch, on the other hand, is still the same.
The rear adopts the same look for the camera island, but the main lens now has a 50 MP sensor, which should guarantee much better image quality than the TCL 405’s only 13 MP unit. , whose resolution and specifications have yet to be released.
The TCL 408 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G25, a chipset manufactured with a 12-nanometer process that works with a maximum clock of 2.0 GHz and an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The platform will work in conjunction with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable with a Micro SD card.
Powering this hardware is a 5,000mAh battery with 10-watt charging support. Other specs include its P2-standard headphone port, stereo speakers, and the presence of Android 12 running under TCL UI 4.0.
- 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Notched display with 90Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio G25 Platform
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with Micro SD card
- 8 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Auxiliary lens with unspecified sensor
- 4G connection, Wi-Fi, stereo speaker and headphone jack
- 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging
- Android 12 with TCL UI 4.0
The TCL 408 is available in two color options: black and blue. For now, the model will only be sold in Russia. MSRP is 9,990 rublesthat is, about R$ 761.