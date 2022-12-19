TCL 408 is launched as the brand’s new entry-level phone with 50 MP camera and MediaTek Helio G25

TCL presented this Monday (19) the TCL 408, its new basic cell phone equipped with simple hardware that seeks to deliver a cheap alternative, but with slightly more advantageous specifications than the TCL 405, launched in November. Both cell phones have an identical design, but with small changes in the cameras.

This means that the TCL 408 is equipped with the same 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, but in place of the only 5 MP front camera, there is an 8 MP sensor that should ensure a slight improvement in resolution and sharpness in the images. The waterdrop notch, on the other hand, is still the same.