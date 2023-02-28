TCL 40 R 5G official at MWC 2023, with him many smartphones and tablets | PRICES

- Advertisement -

TCL extension brings many new products to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​among which the European debut of the 40 Series smartphones and the launch of the NXTPAPER 11 and TAB 11 tablets, both equipped with 4G connectivity. As CEO Aaron Zhang explains, with these devices the aim is to “democratize technology” while guaranteeing thick performance thanks also to the introduction of TCL NXT TURBO display enhancement software that optimizes GPU performance and reduces power consumption.

The new smartphones replace the 30 series that was announced at last year’s MWC. The new models are TCL 40 R 5G, 40SE, 408, 406, 405 and 403. The first of these offers “5G at affordable prices for all“, the others represent the 4G range for this early 2023.

TCL 40R 5G

display: NXTVISION 6.6″ HD+, 20:9, 1,500:1, 269ppi, 89% screen-to-body, 90Hz refresh rate, NXTURBO

NXTVISION 6.6″ HD+, 20:9, 1,500:1, 269ppi, 89% screen-to-body, 90Hz refresh rate, NXTURBO processor: Size 700

Size 700 memory: 4/64GB or 4/128GB, expandable internal memory

4/64GB or 4/128GB, expandable internal memory connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, NFC, GPS

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, NFC, GPS os: TCL UI 4.0 based on Android 12 (upgradable to 13)

TCL UI 4.0 based on Android 12 (upgradable to 13) cameras: front: 8MP, FF, 1/4″, pixel 1.12um, f/2, FOV 80.6°

front: 8MP, FF, 1/4″, pixel 1.12um, f/2, FOV 80.6° rear: Main 50MP, PDAF, 1/2.76″, pixel 0.64um, f/1.8, FOV 74.2° 2MP depth, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 85° 2MP macro, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 88.8°

drums: 5,000mAh, 15W

5,000mAh, 15W dimensions and weight: 164.46×75.4×8.99mm for 192g

164.46×75.4×8.99mm for 192g colors: Starlight Black, Stardust Purple

TCL 40SE

display: 6.75″ Mini-Notch, 90Hz refresh rate, HD+, 20:9, 1.500:1, 260ppi, 90% screen-to-body, NXTURBO

6.75″ Mini-Notch, 90Hz refresh rate, HD+, 20:9, 1.500:1, 260ppi, 90% screen-to-body, NXTURBO processor: Helium G37

Helium G37 memory: 4/128GB and 6/256GB, expandable internal memory

4/128GB and 6/256GB, expandable internal memory connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual SIM, GPS, 3.5mm jack

4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual SIM, GPS, 3.5mm jack os: TCL UI 5.0 based on Android 13

TCL UI 5.0 based on Android 13 cameras: front: 8MP, FF, 1/4″, pixel 1.12um, f/2, FOV 80.2°

front: 8MP, FF, 1/4″, pixel 1.12um, f/2, FOV 80.2° rear: Main 50MP, PDAF, 1/2.55″, pixel 0.7um, f/1.8, FOV 79.4° 2MP depth, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 88.8° 2MP macro, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 88.8°

drums: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh dimensions and weight: 167.91×76.5×8.45mm for 190g

167.91×76.5×8.45mm for 190g colors: Dark Grey, Twilight Purple

TCL 408

display: 6.6 V-Notch, HD+, 89.1% screen-to-body, 20:9, 1,000:1, 269ppi

6.6 V-Notch, HD+, 89.1% screen-to-body, 20:9, 1,000:1, 269ppi processor: MT6762

MT6762 memory: 4/64GB, expandable internal memory

4/64GB, expandable internal memory connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, GPS, 3.5mm jack

4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, GPS, 3.5mm jack os: Android 12

Android 12 cameras: front: 8MP, FF, 1/4″, pixel 1.12um, f/2, FOV 77.5°

front: 8MP, FF, 1/4″, pixel 1.12um, f/2, FOV 77.5° rear: Main 50MP, PDAF, 1/2.55″, pixel 0.7um, f/1.8, FOV 79.4° 2MP depth, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 88.8°

drums: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh dimensions and weight: 164.66×75.4×8.99mm for 190g

164.66×75.4×8.99mm for 190g colors: Gravity Grey, Midnight Blue

TCL 406

display: 6.6 V-Notch, HD+, 89.3% screen-to-body, 20:9, 1,000:1, 269ppi

6.6 V-Notch, HD+, 89.3% screen-to-body, 20:9, 1,000:1, 269ppi processor: MT6762

MT6762 memory: 3/32GB, expandable internal memory

3/32GB, expandable internal memory connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm jack

4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm jack os: Android 13

Android 13 cameras: front: 5MP, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.12um, f/2.2, FOV 76.8°

front: 5MP, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.12um, f/2.2, FOV 76.8° rear: Main 13MP, PDAF, 1/3″, pixel 1.12um, f/2.2, FOV 76.7° 2MP depth, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 86.8°

drums: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh dimensions and weight: 164.66×75.4×8.99mm for 190g

164.66×75.4×8.99mm for 190g colors: Dark Grey, Lavender Purple

TCL 405

display: 6.6 V-Notch, HD+, 89.1% screen-to-body, 20:9, 1,000:1, 269ppi

6.6 V-Notch, HD+, 89.1% screen-to-body, 20:9, 1,000:1, 269ppi processor: Helium G25

Helium G25 memory: 2/32GB, expandable internal memory

2/32GB, expandable internal memory connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, GPS, 3.5mm jack

4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, GPS, 3.5mm jack os: Android 12 Go Edition

Android 12 Go Edition cameras: front: 5MP, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.12um, f/2.2, FOV 76.8°

front: 5MP, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.12um, f/2.2, FOV 76.8° rear: Main 13MP, PDAF, 1/3.6″, pixel 1.12um, f/2.2, FOV 76.7° 2MP depth, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 88.8°

drums: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh dimensions and weight: 164.66×75.4×8.99mm for 190g

164.66×75.4×8.99mm for 190g colors: Dark Grey, Lavender Purple

TCL 403

display: 6″ 480×960, screen-body 82%, 18:9

6″ 480×960, screen-body 82%, 18:9 processor: MT6761

MT6761 memory: 2/32GB, expandable internal memory

2/32GB, expandable internal memory connectivity: 4G, WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM, GPS, 3.5mm jack

4G, WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM, GPS, 3.5mm jack os: Android 12 Go Edition

Android 12 Go Edition cameras: front: 5MP, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.8, FOV 61.4°

front: 5MP, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.8, FOV 61.4° rear: Main 8MP, AF, 1/4″, 1.12um pixel, f/2, FOV 76.9°

battery: 3 .000mAh

.000mAh dimensions and weight: 159.2×78.2×9.6mm for 182g

159.2×78.2×9.6mm for 182g colors: Prime Black, Mauve Mist

There are two tablets brought by TCL to Barcelona, ​​starting with NXTPAPER 11 equipped with technology NXT PAPER 2.0 which offers 150% higher brightness than previous technology and up to 500nit (there is also the TÜV certification for blue light).

TCL NXT PAPER

display: 10.95″ IPS 2000×1200

10.95″ IPS 2000×1200 processor: Helio P60T

Helio P60T drums: 8,000mAh

8,000mAh os: Android 13

Android 13 audio: 4x speakers, 2x mics

4x speakers, 2x mics connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 cameras:

front: 8MP FF, FOV 100°

8MP FF, FOV 100° rear: 8MP AF

8MP AF dimensions and weight: 259.04×163.64×6.9mm for 462g

259.04×163.64×6.9mm for 462g colors: Digital Lavender, Dark Grey

TCL TAB 11

display: 10.95″ IPS 2000×1200

10.95″ IPS 2000×1200 processor: Helio P60T

Helio P60T os: Android 13

Android 13 drums: 8,000mAh

8,000mAh cameras:

front: 8MP FF, FOV 100°

8MP FF, FOV 100° rear: 8MP AF

8MP AF audio: 4x speakers, 2x mics

4x speakers, 2x mics sensors: GPS

GPS connectivity: Optional 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0

Optional 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 dimensions and weight: 259.e04x163.64×6.9mm for 462g

259.e04x163.64×6.9mm for 462g colors: Digital Lavender, Dark Grey

Among other products TCL announced

TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo earphones with 25dB boosted sound and dual microphone call noise cancellation (ENC) and active noise cancellation (ANC)

LINKZONE 5G MW512: router with 5G Sub-6GHz network

LINKZONE MW63: router with download speeds up to 300Mbps and upload speeds up to 50Mbps. It is the world’s first CAT6 mobile WiFi solution with eSIM compatibility

TCL LINK ZONE MW63

TCL 40R 5G: from 239.90 euros (with telephone operators)

(with telephone operators) TCL 40SE: 6/256GB: 219.90 euros 4/128GB: 179.90 euros

TCL 408: from 149.90 euros

TCL 406: from 129.90 euros with telephone operators

with telephone operators TCL 405: from 119.90 euros

TCL 403: from 89.90 euros

TCL NXTPAPER 11: from 249 euros (May)

(May) TCL TAB 11: from 199 euros (May)

(May) TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo: from 49.99 euros

