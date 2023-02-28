TCL 40 R 5G official at MWC 2023, with him many smartphones and tablets | PRICES

TCL extension brings many new products to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, among which the European debut of the 40 Series smartphones and the launch of the NXTPAPER 11 and TAB 11 tablets, both equipped with 4G connectivity. As CEO Aaron Zhang explains, with these devices the aim is to “democratize technology” while guaranteeing thick performance thanks also to the introduction of TCL NXT TURBO display enhancement software that optimizes GPU performance and reduces power consumption.
TCL 40 SERIES
The new smartphones replace the 30 series that was announced at last year’s MWC. The new models are TCL 40 R 5G, 40SE, 408, 406, 405 and 403. The first of these offers “5G at affordable prices for all“, the others represent the 4G range for this early 2023.
TCL 40R 5G
- display: NXTVISION 6.6″ HD+, 20:9, 1,500:1, 269ppi, 89% screen-to-body, 90Hz refresh rate, NXTURBO
- processor: Size 700
- memory: 4/64GB or 4/128GB, expandable internal memory
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, NFC, GPS
- os: TCL UI 4.0 based on Android 12 (upgradable to 13)
- cameras: front: 8MP, FF, 1/4″, pixel 1.12um, f/2, FOV 80.6°
- rear:
- Main 50MP, PDAF, 1/2.76″, pixel 0.64um, f/1.8, FOV 74.2°
- 2MP depth, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 85°
- 2MP macro, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 88.8°
- drums: 5,000mAh, 15W
- dimensions and weight: 164.46×75.4×8.99mm for 192g
- colors: Starlight Black, Stardust Purple
TCL 40SE
- display: 6.75″ Mini-Notch, 90Hz refresh rate, HD+, 20:9, 1.500:1, 260ppi, 90% screen-to-body, NXTURBO
- processor: Helium G37
- memory: 4/128GB and 6/256GB, expandable internal memory
- connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual SIM, GPS, 3.5mm jack
- os: TCL UI 5.0 based on Android 13
- cameras: front: 8MP, FF, 1/4″, pixel 1.12um, f/2, FOV 80.2°
- rear:
- Main 50MP, PDAF, 1/2.55″, pixel 0.7um, f/1.8, FOV 79.4°
- 2MP depth, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 88.8°
- 2MP macro, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 88.8°
- drums: 5,000mAh
- dimensions and weight: 167.91×76.5×8.45mm for 190g
- colors: Dark Grey, Twilight Purple
TCL 408
- display: 6.6 V-Notch, HD+, 89.1% screen-to-body, 20:9, 1,000:1, 269ppi
- processor: MT6762
- memory: 4/64GB, expandable internal memory
- connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, GPS, 3.5mm jack
- os: Android 12
- cameras: front: 8MP, FF, 1/4″, pixel 1.12um, f/2, FOV 77.5°
- rear:
- Main 50MP, PDAF, 1/2.55″, pixel 0.7um, f/1.8, FOV 79.4°
- 2MP depth, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 88.8°
- drums: 5,000mAh
- dimensions and weight: 164.66×75.4×8.99mm for 190g
- colors: Gravity Grey, Midnight Blue
TCL 406
- display: 6.6 V-Notch, HD+, 89.3% screen-to-body, 20:9, 1,000:1, 269ppi
- processor: MT6762
- memory: 3/32GB, expandable internal memory
- connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm jack
- os: Android 13
- cameras: front: 5MP, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.12um, f/2.2, FOV 76.8°
- rear:
- Main 13MP, PDAF, 1/3″, pixel 1.12um, f/2.2, FOV 76.7°
- 2MP depth, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 86.8°
- drums: 5,000mAh
- dimensions and weight: 164.66×75.4×8.99mm for 190g
- colors: Dark Grey, Lavender Purple
TCL 405
- display: 6.6 V-Notch, HD+, 89.1% screen-to-body, 20:9, 1,000:1, 269ppi
- processor: Helium G25
- memory: 2/32GB, expandable internal memory
- connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, GPS, 3.5mm jack
- os: Android 12 Go Edition
- cameras: front: 5MP, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.12um, f/2.2, FOV 76.8°
- rear:
- Main 13MP, PDAF, 1/3.6″, pixel 1.12um, f/2.2, FOV 76.7°
- 2MP depth, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.4, FOV 88.8°
- drums: 5,000mAh
- dimensions and weight: 164.66×75.4×8.99mm for 190g
- colors: Dark Grey, Lavender Purple
TCL 403
- display: 6″ 480×960, screen-body 82%, 18:9
- processor: MT6761
- memory: 2/32GB, expandable internal memory
- connectivity: 4G, WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM, GPS, 3.5mm jack
- os: Android 12 Go Edition
- cameras: front: 5MP, FF, 1/5″, pixel 1.75um, f/2.8, FOV 61.4°
- rear:
- Main 8MP, AF, 1/4″, 1.12um pixel, f/2, FOV 76.9°
- battery: 3.000mAh
- dimensions and weight: 159.2×78.2×9.6mm for 182g
- colors: Prime Black, Mauve Mist
TABLET
There are two tablets brought by TCL to Barcelona, starting with NXTPAPER 11 equipped with technology NXT PAPER 2.0 which offers 150% higher brightness than previous technology and up to 500nit (there is also the TÜV certification for blue light).
TCL NXT PAPER
- display: 10.95″ IPS 2000×1200
- processor: Helio P60T
- drums: 8,000mAh
- os: Android 13
- audio: 4x speakers, 2x mics
- connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
- cameras:
- front: 8MP FF, FOV 100°
- rear: 8MP AF
- dimensions and weight: 259.04×163.64×6.9mm for 462g
- colors: Digital Lavender, Dark Grey
TCL TAB 11
- display: 10.95″ IPS 2000×1200
- processor: Helio P60T
- os: Android 13
- drums: 8,000mAh
- cameras:
- front: 8MP FF, FOV 100°
- rear: 8MP AF
- audio: 4x speakers, 2x mics
- sensors: GPS
- connectivity: Optional 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
- dimensions and weight: 259.e04x163.64×6.9mm for 462g
- colors: Digital Lavender, Dark Grey
ECOSYSTEM
Among other products TCL announced
- TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo earphones with 25dB boosted sound and dual microphone call noise cancellation (ENC) and active noise cancellation (ANC)
- LINKZONE 5G MW512: router with 5G Sub-6GHz network
- LINKZONE MW63: router with download speeds up to 300Mbps and upload speeds up to 50Mbps. It is the world’s first CAT6 mobile WiFi solution with eSIM compatibility
TCL LINK ZONE MW63
PRICES
- TCL 40R 5G: from 239.90 euros (with telephone operators)
- TCL 40SE:
- 6/256GB: 219.90 euros
- 4/128GB: 179.90 euros
- TCL 408: from 149.90 euros
- TCL 406: from 129.90 euros with telephone operators
- TCL 405: from 119.90 euros
- TCL 403: from 89.90 euros
- TCL NXTPAPER 11: from 249 euros (May)
- TCL TAB 11: from 199 euros (May)
- TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo: from 49.99 euros
