TCL 30XE ​​5G and TCL 30V 5G: TCL 30 series debuts with two simple and inexpensive 5G mobiles

CES 2022 is leaving us many launches and one of the brands that has presented the most news is TCL. Not surprisingly, the company has presented, among other things, its first ARM laptop, a pair of connected glasses and no less than six tablets. In addition, the company has taken the opportunity to release its 30 series of mobiles with two terminals.

It is about the TCL 30XE ​​5G and TCL 30V 5G, two entry models that, for the moment, will be marketed in the United States, but of which we already know all their specifications. Both integrate the improved NXTVISION technology, typical of the brand, and have 5G connectivity. Let’s see them in detail.

TCL 30XE ​​5G and TCL 30V 5G data sheet

TCL 30V 5G TCL 30XE ​​5G Screen 6.67 inch FullHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) 6.52 inch HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) Processor Snapdragon 480 Dimensity 700 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 128GB + microSD up to 1TB 64 GB + microSD up to 1 TB software Android 11 Android 11 Rear camera Main: 50 MP Wide Angle: 5 MP Macro: 2 MP Main: 13 MP Depth: 2 MP Macro: 2 MP Frontal camera 16 MP 8 MP Battery 4,500 mAh Fast charge 18 W 4,500 mAh Connectivity 5G, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack 5G, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack Others Rear fingerprint sensor Redio FM Rear fingerprint sensor Redio FM Dimensions and weight 165.86 x 75.94 x 9.1 mm 200 g 164.08 x 74.93 x 8.5 mm 195 g Price Determined Determined

TCL 30V 5G: 50 MP camera and fast charge

Within the two belonging to the entry range, the TCL 30 V 5G is slightly higher. It has the Snapdragon 480 processor with support for 5G networks, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It also has a 6.67-inch Full HD + screen, a 4,500 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge and a rear fingerprint sensor.

The front camera has a 16 MP resolution, while the rear consists of a 50 MP main sensor, a 5 MP wide angle and a 2 MP macro lens. For the moment, it will be sold exclusively in the American operator Verizon and it will connect to your mmWave and sub-6 5G network. Its price has not yet been confirmed.

TCL 30 XE 5G: basic, but with 5G

The TCL XE 5G, as we said, is somewhat more basic, but it also has 5G connectivity thanks to the Dimensity 700 processor by MediaTek. In addition, it has a 6.52-inch HD + screen, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and a 4,500 mAh battery without fast charging.

In this case, the front camera is 8 MP and the rear camera has a 13 MP main sensor and two other sensors of 2 MP each for portraits and macro photography. It will be available, for now, on the American carriers T-Mobile and US Cellular, but its price has not been confirmed either.