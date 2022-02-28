TCL 30 SE, the new TCL mobile for less than 180 euros

TCL has presented several novelties during the last hours, and today I am going to tell you about one that has caught my attention, a mobile phone that manages to meet impressive numbers for a price of less than 180 euros.

This is the TCL 30 SE, a mobile with 4 G of RAM (expandable to 5 by software) and 128 of space capable of reaching 512 with Micro SD, triple camera (50MP Hi-res + Bokeh + Macro), NXTvison vision with software quality improvement, 5000mAh battery, 6.5-inch screen, 190 grams… mid-range specifications at an entry-level price.

But let’s go step by step:

– Storage space: 128 Gigs of space with the possibility of expanding to 315 G. It has space for three cards, one for space and two SIMs to have two phone numbers.

The camera of the TCL 30 SE

This is where it stands out, where a phone for less than 180 euros shows that it is capable of rubbing shoulders with the big ones thanks to a triple camera, the main one being 50MP.

As you can see in the image above, in addition to a high-resolution main one, it has a depth one and another macro for close-up photos.

The front, with HDR, has 8MP, ideal for quality selfies. The front camera can detect faces automatically. And the selfies will be taken a few seconds after the faces are detected.

The resolution that can be achieved with the 50 MP is 8160 × 6120, and it is capable of detecting up to 22 scenes automatically to improve the result at any time.

Uses ISOCELL 2.0, for improved light sensitivity and better color fidelity (16% better than previous models)

In low-light photo, it manages to use 4-in-1 large pixels to capture more light, improve brightness and reduce noise. It can deliver more accurate and faster autofocus even in a dark environment.

TCL 30 SE Battery

The battery is also surprising for several functions not very typical in mobile phones of this price

– 5,000 mAh, which gives it life all day without problems (a day and a half under normal use conditions)

– 15W fast charge

– Smart manager to increase battery time. To do this, it uses automatic start restriction, memory optimization and notification blocking when it is running low.

TCL 30 SE display

It has a 6.52-inch NXTVISION display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, ideal for cinematic viewing. It has eye care functions, for those who use the mobile several hours a day. It also has dark mode to reduce eye strain and improve readability in low light conditions, and when there is a lot of sun, it increases clarity so as not to impede reading.

Links and prices of the TCL 30 SE

Currently it can be found in its 4+64 version for €169 and in the 4+128 version for €179 on amazon, and is also available on aliexpress.