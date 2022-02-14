TCL 30 SE, new mid-range that promises great autonomy at a good price

The next generation of mobiles developed by TCL is gradually completing the family. We already knew the TCL 30XE ​​5G and TCL 30V 5G, presented at CES. Now we have met the TCL 30 SE, a accessible mobile that aspires to complete the economic segment of the manufacturer.

Fighting in the mid-range area is not easy since there are brands that have become especially strong in the 200-euro range. TCL is one of the manufacturers that has been trying to gain a foothold in Europe for some time. Precisely, the TCL 30 saga begins to launch its journey with models that they aspire to offer more than what they cost. They won’t have it easy.

TCL 30 SE Technical Sheet

TCL 30SE Screen 6.52-inch LCD

HD+ resolution (1,640 x 720 pixels) Processor MediaTek Helio G25

IMG PowerVR GE8320 RAM 3/4GB Storage 32/64/128GB

MicroSD up to 512GB Frontal camera 8 megapixels Rear camera Main: 50 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels

Bokeh: 2 megapixels Battery 5,000mAh

15W fast charge Operating system Android 12 + TCL UI connectivity Dual SIM, 4G/LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB type C 2.0, 3.5 mm jack Others rear fingerprint reader

FM Radio Dimensions and weight – Price €232.24

Mid-range soul with somewhat fair power

The design of the TCL 30 SE is pleasant, it makes use of the combination of plastics and glass, it maintains a rear photographic module that does not clash with the generic appearance of the mobile and it presents a cutout for the 8 megapixel front camera in the shape of a drop of water. It’s attractive, there’s no doubt.

Although it is complete on the outside, it is inside that the TCL 30 SE is overwhelmed by hardware that does not seem excessively solvent. The MediaTek Helio G25 is a competent SoC without boasting; which is accompanied by a Minimum of 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. There are more complete models within this same phone. And without missing out on expansion to 512GB via SD card (in a triple tray).

The screen scrolls up to 6.52 inches with NXTVISION LCD technology and a somewhat fair resolution for the dimensions of the panel: HD +. Ratio 20: 9, different visual improvements by software and a brightness that, according to TCL, allows the mobile to be used in direct sunlight.

In the field of cameras, the TCL 30 SE offers a main sensor with which to capture large photos: 50 megapixels. This apparent improvement in the sensor with respect to the TCL 20 SE is complemented by two “fill-in” cameras: macro and depth, both 2 megapixels.

The battery is loose for such content hardware: 5,000 mAh capacity and with an included 15 W charger. The TCL 30 SE is updated to Android 12, offers NFC, a 3.5 mm connector and a capacitive fingerprint reader on the back of the phone.

Price and availability of the TCL 30 SE

The phone is already available in the market. It can be purchased through stores such as AliExpress: its price is 232.24 euros for the 4/64 GB model and 247.82 euros for the 4/128 GB model. It is also already available in Italy through the operator Windtre.