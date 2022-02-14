MobileAndroidTech News

TCL 30 SE, new mid-range that promises great autonomy at a good price

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The next generation of mobiles developed by TCL is gradually completing the family. We already knew the TCL 30XE ​​5G and TCL 30V 5G, presented at CES. Now we have met the TCL 30 SE, a accessible mobile that aspires to complete the economic segment of the manufacturer.

Fighting in the mid-range area is not easy since there are brands that have become especially strong in the 200-euro range. TCL is one of the manufacturers that has been trying to gain a foothold in Europe for some time. Precisely, the TCL 30 saga begins to launch its journey with models that they aspire to offer more than what they cost. They won’t have it easy.

Read:

Windows 10: these are the new icons that will be displayed on your laptop

TCL 30 SE Technical Sheet

TCL 30SE

Screen

6.52-inch LCD
HD+ resolution (1,640 x 720 pixels)

Processor

MediaTek Helio G25
IMG PowerVR GE8320

RAM

3/4GB

Storage

32/64/128GB
MicroSD up to 512GB

Frontal camera

8 megapixels

Rear camera

Main: 50 megapixels
Macro: 2 megapixels
Bokeh: 2 megapixels

Battery

5,000mAh
15W fast charge

Operating system

Android 12 + TCL UI

connectivity

Dual SIM, 4G/LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB type C 2.0, 3.5 mm jack

Others

rear fingerprint reader
FM Radio

Dimensions and weight

Price

€232.24

Mid-range soul with somewhat fair power

Tcl 30 Se

The design of the TCL 30 SE is pleasant, it makes use of the combination of plastics and glass, it maintains a rear photographic module that does not clash with the generic appearance of the mobile and it presents a cutout for the 8 megapixel front camera in the shape of a drop of water. It’s attractive, there’s no doubt.

Read:

Admire all this rare specimen of “Blue Bear” with its silvery blue fur

Although it is complete on the outside, it is inside that the TCL 30 SE is overwhelmed by hardware that does not seem excessively solvent. The MediaTek Helio G25 is a competent SoC without boasting; which is accompanied by a Minimum of 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. There are more complete models within this same phone. And without missing out on expansion to 512GB via SD card (in a triple tray).

The screen scrolls up to 6.52 inches with NXTVISION LCD technology and a somewhat fair resolution for the dimensions of the panel: HD +. Ratio 20: 9, different visual improvements by software and a brightness that, according to TCL, allows the mobile to be used in direct sunlight.

Tcl 30 Se

In the field of cameras, the TCL 30 SE offers a main sensor with which to capture large photos: 50 megapixels. This apparent improvement in the sensor with respect to the TCL 20 SE is complemented by two “fill-in” cameras: macro and depth, both 2 megapixels.

Tcl 30 Se

The battery is loose for such content hardware: 5,000 mAh capacity and with an included 15 W charger. The TCL 30 SE is updated to Android 12, offers NFC, a 3.5 mm connector and a capacitive fingerprint reader on the back of the phone.

Price and availability of the TCL 30 SE

The phone is already available in the market. It can be purchased through stores such as AliExpress: its price is 232.24 euros for the 4/64 GB model and 247.82 euros for the 4/128 GB model. It is also already available in Italy through the operator Windtre.

Previous articleApple will bet big on its March event: there will be new Macs
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

TCL 30 SE, new mid-range that promises great autonomy at a good price

The next generation of mobiles developed by TCL is gradually completing the family. We already...
Tech News

Apple will bet big on its March event: there will be new Macs

We are just a month away from the first big Apple event in 2022, and there are...
iphone

Improved battery and security issue in Safari fixed with the latest version of iOS

If you have an iPhone or iPad, and it is warning you that there is a security update...
Smart Gadgets

Tag Heuer presents a watch with Wear OS at a price of scandal

The company Tag Heuer has announced a new smartwatch that belongs to its Connected product range, and...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.