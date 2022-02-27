TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E: large screens and autonomies at very reasonable prices to fight in the mid-range Android

The new generation of phones manufactured by TCL has just been officially presented in Spain, devices that come to fight in quite competitive price ranges where the Chinese firm seeks to gain a foothold by offering interesting products at reasonable prices.
In this case, we are going to tell you all the details of the new TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E, two very similar devices in terms of design and specifications, but both They present quite interesting specifications to fight in the entry range of the Android market.
Technical sheet of the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E
|
TCL 30SE
|
TCL 30E
|
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|
165.2 x 75.5 x 8.9mm
|
165.2 x 75.5 x 8.9mm
|
SCREEN
|
6.52”IPS
|
6.52”IPS
|
PROCESSOR
|
Mediatek Helio G25
|
Mediatek Helio G25
|
RAM
|
4GB
|
3GB
|
STORAGE
|
128GB
|
64GB
|
REAR CAMERA
|
50 MP, f/1.85, 1/2.76-inch, 5P Lens
|
50 MP, f/1.85, 1/2.8-inch, 5P Lens
|
FRONTAL CAMERA
|
8MP, f/2.0, 1/4 inch, 4P Lens
|
5MP, f/2.2, 1/5 inch, 3P Lens
|
BATTERY
|
5000mAh
|
5000mAh
|
OS
|
TCL UI based on Android 12
|
TCL UI based on Android 12
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
4G
|
4G
|
OTHERS
|
Unlock by facial recognition
|
Unlock by facial recognition
|
PRICE
|
€169
|
€149
A very careful design with a power that does not stand out
The first look with these new TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E leaves no room for doubt. both terminals they present a well-cared design combining plastic and glass and very much in line with what we are used to today, with a predominant camera module in the back as well as a front with a notch in the shape of a drop of water.
But all that glitters is not gold, since internally it is where we are going to start to find the true position of the two devices in the market. Both mount a Mediatek Helio G25 processor, versions that range between 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage without letting expansion up to 512 GB via micro SD card get in the way.
Added to this, we find identical 5,000 mAh batteries and the same 6.52-inch IPS panel with HD+ resolution that incorporates different solutions via software through which TCL promises an above-average experience when we use the equipment in direct sunlight.
Finally, tell you that these devices come with a custom interface by TCL which is based on Android 12, and a slightly different camera configuration for each of them, remaining as follows:
TCL 30SE
- 50 MP main sensor with f/1.85 aperture
- 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 2MP Macro Camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
TCL 30E
- 50 MP main sensor with f/1.85 aperture
- 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 5 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
Price and availability of the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E
As we say, the new TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E have just been presented in the Spanish market, although They will not have the same prices or the same marketing dates.
In the case of the TCL 30 SE, the brand has confirmed that will be available at the beginning of March of this year with an official price of 169 euros and can be purchased in two color finishes: Space Gray and Atlantic Blue.
On the other hand, if we talk about the TCL 30E, this It will be available in our market from mid-April of this year with an official price of 149 euros. and being able to be purchased in the same color finishes as its brother.
