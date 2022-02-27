MobileAndroidTech News

TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E: large screens and autonomies at very reasonable prices to fight in the mid-range Android

By: Brian Adam

The new generation of phones manufactured by TCL has just been officially presented in Spain, devices that come to fight in quite competitive price ranges where the Chinese firm seeks to gain a foothold by offering interesting products at reasonable prices.

In this case, we are going to tell you all the details of the new TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E, two very similar devices in terms of design and specifications, but both They present quite interesting specifications to fight in the entry range of the Android market.

Technical sheet of the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E

TCL 30SE

TCL 30E

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

165.2 x 75.5 x 8.9mm
190 grams

165.2 x 75.5 x 8.9mm
190 grams

SCREEN

6.52”IPS
HD+ (1600×720)
20:9
Contrast 1000:1
400 nits of brightness

6.52”IPS
HD+ (1600×720)
20:9
Contrast 1000:1
400 nits of brightness

PROCESSOR

Mediatek Helio G25

Mediatek Helio G25

RAM

4GB

3GB

STORAGE

128GB
Expandable via Micro SD up to 512 GB

64GB
Expandable via Micro SD up to 512 GB

REAR CAMERA

50 MP, f/1.85, 1/2.76-inch, 5P Lens
Depth 2MP, f/2.4, 1/5-inch, 3P Lens
Macro 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5 inch, 3P Lens

50 MP, f/1.85, 1/2.8-inch, 5P Lens
Depth 2MP, f/2.4, 1/5-inch, 3P Lens

FRONTAL CAMERA

8MP, f/2.0, 1/4 inch, 4P Lens

5MP, f/2.2, 1/5 inch, 3P Lens

BATTERY

5000mAh

5000mAh

OS

TCL UI based on Android 12

TCL UI based on Android 12

CONNECTIVITY

4G
Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n
NanoSIM + NanoSIM + microSD
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
3.5mm jack
USB-C (USB 2.0)

4G
Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n
NanoSIM + NanoSIM + microSD
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
3.5mm jack
USB-C (USB 2.0)

OTHERS

Unlock by facial recognition
rear fingerprint sensor

Unlock by facial recognition
rear fingerprint sensor

PRICE

€169

€149

A very careful design with a power that does not stand out

Tcl 30 Se

TCL 30SE

The first look with these new TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E leaves no room for doubt. both terminals they present a well-cared design combining plastic and glass and very much in line with what we are used to today, with a predominant camera module in the back as well as a front with a notch in the shape of a drop of water.

But all that glitters is not gold, since internally it is where we are going to start to find the true position of the two devices in the market. Both mount a Mediatek Helio G25 processor, versions that range between 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage without letting expansion up to 512 GB via micro SD card get in the way.

tcl 30e

Added to this, we find identical 5,000 mAh batteries and the same 6.52-inch IPS panel with HD+ resolution that incorporates different solutions via software through which TCL promises an above-average experience when we use the equipment in direct sunlight.

Finally, tell you that these devices come with a custom interface by TCL which is based on Android 12, and a slightly different camera configuration for each of them, remaining as follows:

tcl 30e tcl 30se

TCL 30SE

  • 50 MP main sensor with f/1.85 aperture
  • 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture
  • 2MP Macro Camera with f/2.4 aperture
  • 8 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

TCL 30E

  • 50 MP main sensor with f/1.85 aperture
  • 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture
  • 5 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Price and availability of the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E

As we say, the new TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E have just been presented in the Spanish market, although They will not have the same prices or the same marketing dates.

tcl 30e 1

TCL 30E

In the case of the TCL 30 SE, the brand has confirmed that will be available at the beginning of March of this year with an official price of 169 euros and can be purchased in two color finishes: Space Gray and Atlantic Blue.

On the other hand, if we talk about the TCL 30E, this It will be available in our market from mid-April of this year with an official price of 149 euros. and being able to be purchased in the same color finishes as its brother.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

