TCL 30 SE: an entry-level phone with long-lasting battery and good camera | Analysis / Review

The TCL 30 SE arrived on the Europeian market along with the intermediate 30 5G. The SE is the simplest of the line and comes to compete with entry-level cell phones from Samsung, Motorola and realme. In this review, we’ll check out what it has to offer and whether it’s worth buying.

TCL’s basics bring a simple design with a body made of smooth plastic on the back and matte on the sides. There is a traditional block that houses three cameras and the biometric reader follows the old pattern of being on the back of the device and not integrated into the power button as is common today.

The 6.52-inch screen has HD+ resolution, 60 Hz IPS LCD panel and good brightness level. TCL could have invested in a screen with a higher speed to deliver fluidity similar to basic cell phones from competitors with a 90 Hz screen. There’s only one sound output with decent power, but the quality isn’t the best and distorts at maximum volume.