TCL 30 SE: an entry-level phone with long-lasting battery and good camera | Analysis / Review

The TCL 30 SE arrived on the Europeian market along with the intermediate 30 5G. The SE is the simplest of the line and comes to compete with entry-level cell phones from Samsung, Motorola and realme. In this review, we’ll check out what it has to offer and whether it’s worth buying.
TCL’s basics bring a simple design with a body made of smooth plastic on the back and matte on the sides. There is a traditional block that houses three cameras and the biometric reader follows the old pattern of being on the back of the device and not integrated into the power button as is common today.
The 6.52-inch screen has HD+ resolution, 60 Hz IPS LCD panel and good brightness level. TCL could have invested in a screen with a higher speed to deliver fluidity similar to basic cell phones from competitors with a 90 Hz screen. There’s only one sound output with decent power, but the quality isn’t the best and distorts at maximum volume.
It comes equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G25 chip and 4GB of RAM. It’s old and modest hardware that doesn’t excite in terms of performance. In addition, the system suffers to hold applications open in the background. More demanding games even run on the minimum setting, leaving the TCL 30 SE just for more casual gamers.
The 5,000 mAh battery showed good performance in our standardized test with almost 25 hours of moderate use. This ensures that the TCL 30 SE is able to spend all day away from power outlets. It comes with a 15W charger in the box that takes almost 3 hours to fully fill the battery.
The photographic set consists of a 50 MP camera accompanied by two 2 MP cameras for blurring and macros. The main one records good photos on sunny days and does not suffer in dark places. The others are expendable, while the front makes good daytime selfies. The camcorder records in Full HD, does not have stabilization to deal with shakes and the audio capture is only mono and of poor quality.
Is it worth buying the TCL 30 SE? Below you can see the full analysis and whether it is better than rivals from Samsung and Motorola.
Full review of the TCL 30 SE
The TCL 30 SE is available at Mercado Livre for BRL 1,499.