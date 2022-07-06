HomeMobileAndroidTCL 30 LE: a new mobile with an old flavor and at...

TCL 30 LE: a new mobile with an old flavor and at a price suitable for any pocket

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
TCL 30 LE: a new mobile with an old flavor and at a price suitable for any pocket
tcl 30 le: a new mobile with an old flavor
- Advertisement -

After launching the TCL 30 SE and other companions of the TCL 30 series, the Chinese technology best known for its televisions has made a new mobile official that, at least for the moment, is exclusive to the United States. It’s the TCL 30 LE, a entry-level smartphone with reduced specifications.

Proof that it is an access device is found in its modest mediatek processor, a Helium A22. Also a restrained memory game and even a removable battery. However, it also has positive points such as its software or its price.

Edge already allows you to validate digitally signed documents: these are the steps you must follow to activate this option

TCL 30 LE Technical Sheet

TCL 30 LE

Dimensions and weight

156.2 x 73.8 x 9.4mm
172 grams

Screen

6.1″ LCD
60Hz refresh rate
HD+ resolution 1,560 x 720p

Processor

Mediatek Helio A22

RAM

3GB

Storage

They find out how to ‘hack’ an iPhone or a Tesla by only changing its name

32GB

Front camera

8MP

Rear camera

13MP

Drums

3,000mAh (removable)

Software

android 12

connectivity

4G
WiFi 802.11
Bluetooth 5.0
USB-C

Others

Lei Jun talks about Super Large Cup: will it be the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus?

1 Speaker Dual Noise Canceling Microphone 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Price

101.38 euros to change

Bulky, modest in specs, but very cheap

flavor.jpg 450w, https://i.blogs.es/201bed/diseno-tcl-30-le/650_1200.jpg 681w, https://i.blogs.es/201bed/diseno-tcl-30-le/1024_2000.jpg 1024w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/TCL-30-LE-a-new-mobile-with-an-old-flavor.jpg 1366w" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/TCL-30-LE-a-new-mobile-with-an-old-flavor.jpg" alt="Design Tcl 30 Le">

It does not reinvent the TCL wheel with the design of this device and, in line with its low price, it is evident that it is not what they were after either. A front design starring the 6.1-inch LCD screen and with pronounced bevels for what we are used to. Removable plastic back to remove the battery and a single camera with flash.

Seeing what it houses inside, it is expected to find us a fair return with its already mentioned Mediatek Helio A22 and its configuration of 3 GB of RAM. Memory that, by the way, is accompanied by an internal storage of 32 GB, which can be expand to 512 GB via microSD card.

With such low benefits, it is to be expected that your 3,000 mAh battery and no fast charge don’t pose a problem. In addition, it is curious to see that it offers a removable battery. It is not something exclusive to this terminal and it will probably still not be the last, but it is still curious to continue finding this characteristic more typical of 10 years ago than now.

Camera Tcl 30 Le

Little expectation can also be had of its camera, aimed at undemanding users for offering a 8 megapixel front that takes advantage of the screen as a flash in low light conditions. slightly improves the 13 megapixel rearwhich does incorporate its own flash.

in connectivity we do not find 5G or NFC and, especially the second, can be a more than considerable absence in these times. However, there are positive sections such as incorporating a 3.5 mm headphone jack or coming with a updated software to Android 12, which some recent mid-ranges do not do.

Versions and prices of the TCL 30 LE

Tcl 30 Design

As we said at the beginning, this device is very limited in terms of its availability, since it is only available in the United States. In fact, it can only be purchased at this time in a certain store in this country. We do not know if it will end up arriving, but from what is being seen in this territory, it is only offered in a memory version and in black.

  • TCL 30 LE 3 + 32GB: 101.38 euros to change (104 dollars)

More information | TCL

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Finally: WhatsApp will allow you to hide that you are online

Without a doubt, WhatsApp is the great reference when it comes to using...
Apps

The new golden age of SMS: The 5 most common uses in business marketing

We live in an age of immediacy and over-information, new media, Twitter, the rise...
Apple

iPhone 14: custom models are already on sale for just under €10,000

While Apple still hasn't officially lifted the veil on its new iPhone 14 series,...
Apps

On Google Photos, photo sharing is now easier

Google Photos has just rolled out an update to its Android app. It...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apps

Android Auto 7.9 is now official: the new beta version could increase the quality of the audio and can now be downloaded

A week after Android Auto hit 7.8 stable, the beta progresses to receive Android...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.