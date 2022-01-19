TCL 30 and TCL 30+, the first press renders reveal some features

Among the many innovations announced at CES 2022 by TCL, in addition to tablets, smart glasses and its first laptop, we also saw the first two members of the new family of 30 Series smartphone intended for the US market: TCL 30XE ​​5G And TCL 30V 5G.

The first is an “entry level” equipped with a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 Supported by 4GB of RAM, 4,500mAh battery e 720p resolution display. TCL 30 V 5G instead has a Snapdragon 480 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 50 megapixel main camera, a 6.67 “1080p display and a 4,500mAh battery. In addition to these two devices, however, the TCL 30 Series is destined to expand, which the Chinese manufacturer plans to do in the course of Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona at the end of next month. As announced at CES, upcoming smartphones will have “AMOLED displays, stereo speakers and will be offered at very competitive prices.” Waiting for the presentation, of course, they could not miss a little bit of indiscretions.

Thinking about it, as often happens, it was leaker Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) who posted the unofficial press images of the TCL 30 he was born in TCL 30+. There are no technical specifications accompanying these images that still allow you to have an idea of ​​the design and placement in a certainly a bit higher range than the two devices already announced.