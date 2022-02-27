MobileAndroidTech News

TCL 30 and TCL 30+, AMOLED screen for cheap mobiles and an autonomy that aims to be notorious

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The framework of the MWC brings a deep renewal in the TCL mobile catalog: a new generation of phones, which aspires to gain presence in the most accessible mid-range, embodies the limelight in the TCL 30 and TCL 30+. Balanced features, an attractive design and the screen improvements that the brand boasts in its best devices.

The TCL brand decided to expand its popularity beyond televisions, betting on sharing the limelight with Alcatel, one of its ranges. The TCL 10 opened the door to the mid-range of mobiles; a range that saw the models expanded in the TCL 20. And with the new generation the brand further diversifies the range: the two new models crown the catalog with sufficiency.

Technical sheet of the TCL 30 and TCL 30+

TCL 30

TCL 30+

SCREEN

6.7 inches
FullHD+
AMOLED
NXTVISION with 20:9 ratio

6.7 inches
FullHD+
AMOLED
NXTVISION with 20:9 ratio

PROCESSOR

MediaTek Helio G37

MediaTek Helio G37

RAM

4GB

4GB

INTERNAL MEMORY

64GB
Memory expansion up to 256 GB

128GB
Memory expansion up to 256 GB

BATTERY

5,010mAh
10W charging

5,010mAh
10W charging

REAR CAMERA

Main: 50 megapixels, f / 1.85
Macro: 2 megapixels, f / 2.4
Depth: 2 megapixels

Main: 50 megapixels, f / 1.85
Macro: 2 megapixels, f / 2.4
Depth: 2 megapixels

FRONT CAMERA

8 megapixels, f/2.2

13 megapixels, f/2.3

OS

android 12
TCL UI

android 12
TCL UI

CONNECTIVITY

4G
dual band Wi-Fi
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
headphone jack

4G
dual band Wi-Fi
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
headphone jack

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader on the side
dual speakers

Fingerprint reader on the side
dual speakers

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

166.54 x 75.24 x 7.74mm
185 grams

166.54 x 75.24 x 7.74mm
185 grams

PRICE

From 179 euros

From 199 euros

AMOLED screen as the most distinctive detail

TCL 30+

TCL 30+

Both models make up the most accessible range of TCL, hence the contained features. Even so, the external appearance remains very attractive; also some of the features included in the phone, such as the screen.

The AMOLED panel with TCL NXTVISION technology powers both models: they have a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. This panel is cut out in the upper area by a “notch” in the shape of a drop of water for the 8-megapixel front camera in the case of the TCL 30 and 13-megapixel in the TCL30+.

Both models are practically identical except for the front camera and storage: powered by a MediaTek Helio G37, and with 4 GB of RAM, the TCL 30 offers 64 GB of storage and the TCL 30+ expands that capacity to 128 GB. Both offer expansion of up to 256 GB via micro SD card.

TCL 30

TCL 30

The new TCL mobiles offer a triple rear camera in a rectangular module where the primary sensor stands out: 50 megapixels with an aperture of f/1.85. From there, both the TCL 30 and the TCL 30+ incorporate fill cameras: one macro and one depth, both 2 megapixels.

TCL 30

TCL 30

The autonomy aims to be quite loose if we stick to the hardware expense content and the battery capacity: 5,010 mAh in both models. 10 W charging (too slow), both are updated to Android 12 with the TCL UI interface, offer a headphone jack, do not dispense with the always welcome NFC and have a fingerprint reader on the right side of the phone.

Price and availability of the TCL 30 and TCL 30+

The new pair of mobiles will begin marketing at the beginning of March in Spain. They will be available in blue (Dreamy Blue) and black (Tech Black). The prices will be 179 euros for the TCL 30 and 199 euros for the TCL 30+.

