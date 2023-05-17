TCL 30 5G: intermediate cell phone that has good performance and battery that lasts a long time | Analysis

TCL is yet another manufacturer to invest in the cell phone segment in Europe. Among the brand’s novelties we have the 30 5G, an affordable intermediary that arrives with support for new generation networks and as another alternative to models from Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi. Its design is not a strong point. It comes with a waterdrop notch and wider bezels than is common to see on recent releases. The TCL 30 5G is a simple device with a plastic finish and metallic paint that seeks to imitate metal. Its 6.7-inch screen has Full HD + resolution and has an AMOLED panel with a good level of brightness, contrast and saturated colors. What disappoints is having a refresh rate of only 60 Hz, while even entry-level cell phones already adopt a 90 Hz screen for superior fluidity. The mono sound also does not excite in terms of power and quality. - Advertisement -

Performance is due to MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chip, which guarantees good speed when opening apps and even surpasses others in the segment with Qualcomm or Samsung hardware. The problem is the 4 GB of RAM that suffers to keep everything open in the background. The 5,010 mAh battery yielded 30 hours in our standardized test, which makes it among the best when it comes to autonomy. It will be possible to have two days of battery life, as long as you don't play a lot. Charging time could be better and it takes almost two hours to fully fill the battery. Google Photos receives an (unofficial) solution to a problem it has in Android 11 The photographic set consists of a 50 MP camera and two 2 MP cameras, one dedicated to macros and the other to blur scenarios. The photos recorded on sunny days are within what is expected for a basic intermediary with a high-resolution camera. The other cameras do not excite, while the camcorder only records in Full HD, it does not have stabilization to deal with shakes and the audio capture is muffled. Below you can find all the details of our complete review to find out if it is worth buying TCL's 5G intermediary.

Full review of the TCL 30 5G