TCL 30 5G first impressions: the commitment to design in a complicated mid-range

TCL presented before the start of the Mobile World Congress nothing more and nothing less than six different devices. Now the flagship with which the company wants to conquer the hearts of consumers is called TCL 30 5G. Luckily we have been able to test it for a few minutes and then we will tell you what we thought.

TCL 30 5G data sheet

TCL 30 5G screen 6.7 inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080px)

20:9, 900nits PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimension 700

ARM G57 MC2 GPU MEMORY 4GB STORAGE 64 / 128GB + MicroSD BATTERY 5,010mAh REAR CAMERAS Main: 50MP, f/1.8

Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4, 85º

Macro: 2MP, f/2.4 FRONTAL CAMERA 13MP, f/2.3, 96º DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.54 x 75.24 x 7.74mm

184g CONNECTIVITY 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 OS Android 12 + TCL UI 4.0 PRICE From 249 euros

A rear that attracts attention, but a front that leaves you indifferent

The design of this TCL 30 5G is somewhat convoluted, since it has a very careful design on the back. In fact, one of the sections to highlight is that it has personality, something that other manufacturers have not managed to develop due to the number of similar devices out there.

Let’s start with the front, where we find a screen of 6.7 built in AMOLED technology. The front camera is housed in a notch type drop of water. A design that was fashionable about two or three years ago and that from the outset it squeaks us quite a bit in the middle of 2022.

However, if we turn the device around, we find a gradient finish that is really striking and that, Depending on the incidence of light, it changes color.

In this part we also find three rear sensors. The protagonist is a main sensor accompanied by two additional sensors in a vertical arrangement. Accompanying this position we find a double LED Flash and, of course, the brand logo.

If we take the mobile, on the right side we find the power on and lock button, plus volume up and down buttons.

The upper part houses the microphone for recording video.

Finally, the lower part houses the multimedia speaker, the USB type C and the 3.5 mm jack.

AMOLED screen at 60Hz

TCL bets on a panel manufactured in technology AMOLED with a refresh rate at 60 Hz. At the moment the company is not betting on devices with high refresh rates, either at 90 or 120 Hz, but rather prefers to mount a very good quality panel with a more restrained refresh rate.

This offers very sharp colors, although quite saturated to correspond to an AMOLED device, which makes the colors more artificial, but also more intense and in many cases more attractive.

Recall that TCL is the second largest panel manufacturer in the world, and this is noticeable on their screens at a more affordable price, but with the big drawback of the refresh rate.

We have also had the opportunity to test it outdoors and it has behaved very well, although it should be noted that the light was not so intense as to put all the brightness of the screen to the test.

fair power

The TCL 30 5G has a Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage compatible with expansion via MicroSD up to 1TB internal storage. The 6 GB of RAM should already be the minimum from which the devices start.

corresponds to enough hardware for the vast majority of users. In this case we were able to test some pre-installed game, It was not very powerful, although we did test the performance using different apps at the same time.

The reason was that it was not connected to a WiFi network and did not have games with enough graphic power to be able to put this Mediatek chip on the ropes.

Although it is a fairly common chip, the truth is that the optimization of each team makes it offer a better or worse performance in the same task. In fact, this is the reason why many devices with the same processor have a different score in the same benchmark.

A careful customization layer based on Android 12

Indeed, TCL is going to bet heavily on Android 12 from the beginning in its 30 series. It has a customization layer that offers a stock air, although it also enjoys certain functions that are responsible for improving the gaming experiencesimilar to what other manufacturers like Xiaomi offer in its Game Turbo.

TCL UI 4.0 we were quite surprised. It works quite well and is quite snappy despite the fact that it corresponds to a device that has a 60 Hz screen. Good for TCL.

Three rear cameras

As we mentioned in the design section, this device has three rear cameras with the following configuration:

main sensor : 50MP, f/1.8

: 50MP, f/1.8 depth sensing : 2MP, f/2.4, 85º

: 2MP, f/2.4, 85º macro sensing: 2MP, f/2.4

As we can see, the company continues betting on a device with many megapixels. The advantage offered by these high-resolution sensors is that they allow a two-magnification zoom without losing much quality.

Yes, to be able take pictures at that resolution we must activate a specific mode.

In general, the photographs we were able to take are correct. It is true that it was a good hour, since there was still enough light to be able to take pictures. The colors are realistic, but overall, the absence of definition is appreciated.

Digital zoom up to 10x

We were also able to test the macro sensor, which despite being of only 2 megapixels, some details are appreciated.

The front camera is 20 megapixels. It offers realistic colors, although not very well defined, with a slight porcelain effect. It is surprising that it is a fairly wide sensor, which can be useful for taking group photos.

Video up to 1080p 30fps.

As you can see, the video result leaves much to be desired, both in terms of stabilization and definitionalthough it is possible that this will improve before going to market through a software update.

TCL for the mid-range

TCL’s strategy seems very successful to me. Today it is a company that struggles to find itself among the carriers’ favorite picks to offer its customers at affordable prices.

Fight to be among the preferred choices by operators

It is a very interesting niche to gradually gain a foothold in the smartphone world, given that this It has changed a lot and on many occasions it already seems saturated.

It is true that it seems that they do not take risks, having a competition as strong as Xiaomi can be, where it reigns in this price range.

The new TCL 30 5G will be available in early May in Spain at a price of 249 euros for the variant with 4 and 64 GB and 269 euros for the version with 128 GB.