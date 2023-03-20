Tchia Review: a cathartic journey in New Caledonia, also on PS Plus

Tchia is the new video game made by the Canadian development team awaceb, inspired by the youth of the two founders, born in New Caledonia and raised with the “vibes” of the place. An enchanted place, where technology seems to have never arrived, allowing the islanders to live in an earthly paradise, far from the frenzied rhythms imposed by modernity. Tchia is a different experience from the usual, which in part looked to the cornerstones of The Legend of Zelda to build its sense of exploration, but not without edges and critical points.

A paradise at risk

The one within the adventure is a world of admirable beauty, which however cannot escape the sadness of life: a shelter for orphans welcomes those children abandoned by their parents or who have lost them in unpredictable, exceptional events. The only way to refresh the spirit of the little ones is to build a bubble in which they can rediscover the joy of life.

For this reason, every time a new orphan arrives, the old lady who runs the meeting tells the story of Tchia, a little girl whose twelfth birthday became an occasion of sadness and, at the same time, discovery. Under the eyes of the girl, in fact, her father was kidnapped by Pwi Duaan unscrupulous being capable of controlling rag puppets, eager to distort the very face of the archipelago together with the evil ruler Meavora. Tchia’s plot is simple but also genuine. The development team also managed to make it more interesting in the second half of the game, with the protagonist who finds herself facing a much bigger problem than the one that initially prompted her to embark on her journey. Continually put to the test, the young woman changes, grows, acquires maturity, in an eight-chapter story that has proved to be inclusive and modern, up to the final twists and turns. Sometimes the story is told in French and often also in Canacothe dialect of the island, and this certainly gives it an extra touch of personality.

An archipelago to navigate and explore

Before going into what are the few mechanics that move Tchia’s gameplay, it is important to provide a context of the scenario. New Caledonia is an island that lies about 1500 kilometers from Australiain the middle of the Pacific Ocean, isolated from the rest of the world and therefore able to preserve itself on a natural and social level.

The game tells us about this place in a bipartite form, with the upper island well anchored to the pleasure of nature, of rural life, and the lower one which instead has embraced industrialization, between paved roads, lines of cars and more modern structures. There are then mysterious atolls and puffing mines, which the girl can visit on foot or with her raft (a fairly fast vehicle), in what is an open world that cries out to be explored. Among other things, Tchia is able to climb mountains, with an animation that is not perfect and above all thanks to an absolutely permissive physics management, which allows her to slide from the cliffs to gain speed or to launch herself into the air by exploiting the swing of the trees on which he climbs. The only alternative that you will have in addition to the fast travel that can take you from dock to dock (but not in the innermost areas), is represented by what is one of the main features of the adventure: soul leap.

The little girl has the power to to transfer one’s soul into any object or animal one encounters: birds, boars, coconuts, rocks, chickens, mackerel, dolphins, everything. Depending on the shape he obtains, he will be able to perform all sorts of actions, starting with the laying of eggs and … defecation, like a real pigeon. The differences depending on the type of bird used are palpable, testifying to the excellent reproduction of the fauna by the professionals. Clearly the leap of the soul has a duration, but it can be enhanced thanks to the completion of some dungeons. This ability and Tchia’s stamina (which reinforces with the Fruit of the Resistance) are the only two values ​​​​of the protagonist that can be improved.

The leap of the soul will allow you to sustain the few fights scattered throughout the adventure, all against the aforementioned rag puppets. The only way to deal with them will be to set them on fire, perhaps by transferring the girl’s soul into oil lanterns which will then be launched against the opponent on duty. We are not faced with a stratified combat system or capable of giving us real satisfaction, both because the enemies will be defeated with a single blow and because Tchia has a very limited pool of offensive options. In this sense, the developers have been farsighted to insert the game segment skipping.

Accessibility and art direction

Tchia doesn’t force us to follow the path traced from start to finish. On the contrary, he wants to leave us space, allow us to choose whether to explore, replenish the resources in the backpack or go straight to the end. In short, by skipping the game segment, you can completely overcome a section, so as to reach the next one in the blink of an eye.

You will not miss a thing, because the plot will be summarized in the diary, but you can avoid a fight that is giving you headaches, fetching items for a mission that is unnerving you, or a path that is too long for your liking. It is an interesting possibility, but which should in a way be the last card to show, to avoid damaging the pleasantness of the progression and the sense of the journey.

At the same time, in the first hours we will be called to make a continuous and bite-free coming and going. Not being able to find animals able to speed up the movements in this phase means having to rely on the compass and on a map that does not precisely mark the position of Tchia. In these moments, skipping the segment tends to become a valid option but, to be honest, the very fact that it is underlines how the experience suffers from some imbalance. Some missions will even ask you to go back and forth even just to talk to the same NPC on duty, in a way that is somewhat at odds with what should be the relaxing nature of the production. We also mention the canonical aesthetic customization activities, both connected to the raft and to Tchia itself. The game allows you to launch yourself into the collection of collectibles, the destruction of statues of the ruler of the island, in challenges such as the shooting range, the racing competitions to be faced in the form of fast animals or the classic treasure hunt (it is always and only of cosmetic elements).

The scenarios offered by the world are fascinating, starting with what is often a very difficult element to best render in titles of this type: water. Swimming, sailing, turning into a fish to face the sea currents is absolutely pleasant. In reality, the rest of the settings are also well cared for, flying over some mountainous surfaces and certain animals, reproduced in a more cheesy way.

Tchia, in its pure sandbox nature, wants to allow the player to do everything: climb steep walls, swing on trees to then be thrown everywhere. These activities underline a management of physics that is sometimes more realistic, such as when you have to slide down a slope or let yourself roll into the shoes of a stone, and on other occasions much more permissive, sacrificed on the altar of an easier exploration. Also, in terms of art direction, the environments tend towards a more realistic reproduction, while the NPCs have a more extravagant look. For the use of bright colors and the joys of sailing, Tchia reminded us of The Wind Waker, which could not fail to be a good thing. Pleasant are also the use of the ukulele e the incessant presence of music to be played with many unusual instruments, designed to accompany the night parties in the villages. We also report some bugs, which could be solved with the classic day one patch, and which forced us to restart the game on multiple occasions, fortunately facilitated by a well-paced autosave.