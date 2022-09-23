TC Teaches: How to Use Depth Effect for Your Photos on iPhone Lock Screen

If you follow us on a daily basis, then you have probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we are always trying to add more knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for users! Learn below how to activate the for your on the Apple smartphone lock screen.

Use depth effect on your photos on iOS lock screen

With the arrival of iOS 16, one of the sections of the system that received the most news was the lock screen. Now, in addition to being able to have widgets and being able to be linked to a Focus mode, the screen allows images set as wallpaper to interact with elements of the system. In keeping with another feature debuting in the new version of iOS, which allows you to simply crop objects, people and pets from photos, photos set as lock screen wallpaper can interact with the watch by overlapping part of the numbers, and widgets, giving a really cool effect. Unfortunately, the feature is not available for all iPhones that iOS 16 supports. According to Apple, the function is only available for iPhones XS, XR and later, released from 2018. Competition with MS Office and Creative Cloud: Canva announces Visual Worksuite Without further ado, check out how to activate the feature below. With the app " Settings " open on your device, tap " Background image ";

” open on your device, tap “ “; Tap on the “Personalize” located below the lock screen representation.





On the new screen, tap on the gallery icon to select a new image from your library;

With the image selected, tap on the three dots icon located on the right side of the screen and select the option “ Depth Effect ”. Check how the image will interact with the system elements; Tip: swipe the screen to the sides to apply filters to the chosen image.

”. Check how the image will interact with the system elements; With everything ready, tap “OK”.





There you have learned how to use the depth effect on the iPhone lock screen! As you may have noticed by now, not all photos are eligible for the effect to be applied and, sometimes, some situations can also inhibit its functioning – as you can see below. Depth effect not working? In general, the depth effect can only be applied if the system is able to identify the main subject of the photo, which can be an animal, a person or an object. So, if the photo has several subjects, the function may not be able to isolate just one. Furthermore, the subject may be poorly positioned for the application of the effect, covering the entire area (or a large part) of the widgets and the clock in an eventual application; preventing the system from offering the option. Widgets can also be the big bad guys. So, if you want to take advantage of the depth effect, you may need to remove these elements from the canvas.