5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleTC Teaches: How to Set or Change Your Mac Login Password

TC Teaches: How to Set or Change Your Mac Login Password

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
TC Teaches: How to Set or Change Your Mac Login Password
1679327970 tc teaches how to set or change your mac login.jpeg
- Advertisement -

If you follow us on a daily basis, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.

Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Mac users! Check below how to configure or change your Apple computer access password.

How to Set or Change Mac Password

As with most operating systems embedded in devices present in our daily lives, macOS also allows its users to protect their data through a blocking password.

- Advertisement -

This layer of security prevents anyone with access to your computer from accessing your folders and documents, allowing only you – or the people you allow – to get your files and applications in their hands.

Check out how to set or change your Mac password below.

LinkedIn tests AI features that help users write profiles and job descriptions
  • TAGS

  • On your Mac, click on the apple icon located in the upper left corner of the screen and select the option “System Settings”;
  • Now slide down the sidebar and click on “Touch ID and Password”;
  • Under the section of “Password“, click in “To alter”.

  • Fill in the fields as indicated to change your password or set up a new one;
  • With everything ready, click on “Change Password”.

You’ve learned how to change or create a password lock for your Mac!

The above sequence of steps was performed on macOS Ventura. In case you are on a previous version of the system and do not want or cannot update, the section dedicated to changing the password will probably be in “System Preferences” > “Users and Groups” > “Password” > “Change Password…”.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Tchia Review: a cathartic journey in New Caledonia, also on PS Plus

There is a world very distant from ours, both in geographical location and in...
How to?

Hereford World Map – How to Analyze the Largest Existing Medieval Map Online

The Hereford Mappa Mundi (Hereford World Map) is a large-scale map of the world...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.