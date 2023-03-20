TC Teaches: How to Set or Change Your Mac Login Password

If you follow us on a daily basis, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Mac users! Check below how to configure or change your Apple computer access password.

How to Set or Change Mac Password

As with most operating systems embedded in devices present in our daily lives, macOS also allows its users to protect their data through a blocking password. This layer of security prevents anyone with access to your computer from accessing your folders and documents, allowing only you – or the people you allow – to get your files and applications in their hands. Check out how to set or change your Mac password below. On your Mac, click on the apple icon located in the upper left corner of the screen and select the option " System Settings ";

”; Now slide down the sidebar and click on “ Touch ID and Password ”;

”; Under the section of “Password“, click in “To alter”.





Fill in the fields as indicated to change your password or set up a new one;

With everything ready, click on “Change Password”.



