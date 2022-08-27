TC Teaches: How to Set a Video as Live Wallpaper on iPhone and iPad

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present one more tip; this time, for and iPad users! Learn below how to set a – even from TikTok – as an Apple smartphone and tablet animated .

How to set a video as wallpaper on iPhone or iPad

Natively, both iOS and iPadOS allow their users to set animated wallpapers for their devices lock screen. However, not just any video or animation can be used in this way. For this purpose, in particular, it is necessary to use Live Photos. - Advertisement - As most users of Apple's systems must be aware, as the name implies, Live Photos (or "Live Photos" in direct translation) are animated photos, like a small GIF. When you take them out, the iPhone records what happens a second and a half before and after the photo is captured. Thus, in order for a regular video to be used as an animated wallpaper, it is first necessary to convert this video into a Live Photo. If the video is on TikTok, the process is even simpler. Check out the categories below. Set a video as wallpaper: Convert video to Live Photo; Use a TikTok video; Set new Live Photo as live wallpaper.

Convert Video to Live Photo If you want to use any video saved in Camera Roll as wallpaper, you will first have to convert it into a Live Photo – as we explained earlier. For that, you will have to use a third-party app. - Advertisement - Here, we will use intoLive, which is available for free on the App Store. Likewise, you can use any other app for the same purpose, such as VideoToLive or Live Converter. See how to perform the conversion below. With the app open, give the necessary permissions to access your gallery;

Now, select a video from your gallery.

With the edit page open, drag the video timeline to choose the moment you would like to turn into a Live Photo; You can also add effects, modify the speed or change the video orientation using the app’s tools.

With the moment selected, tap “ Create “;

“; Select the number of Live Photo loops. The default is “ no repetition “;

“; Wait for the end of the process and check the result. Okay, tap on “Save Live Photo”. The live photo will go to your gallery.





Now that a part of your video has been converted into a Live Photo, check out the last category of this tutorial to learn how to set it as your live wallpaper. - Advertisement - If desired, here’s how to turn a TikTok video into a Live Photo. Use a TikTok video If you’ve checked out all the steps in the previous category, know that here the process is even simpler – since no extra app, other than TikTok itself, is needed. Check the steps below. With TikTok open on your device, open the desired video;

Now tap on “ Share “;

“; In the new options menu, tap “ live photo ”. If necessary, give access permissions to your gallery;

”. If necessary, give access permissions to your gallery; Wait until the process is complete. The conversion result will go to your gallery.





Now that the TikTok video has been converted into a Live Photo, it's time to set it as your live wallpaper. For that, check out the category below. Set new Live Photo as live wallpaper You've learned how to convert a video from your gallery – and even a TikTok – into a Live Photo. Now just set them as your live wallpaper. Check the instructions below. With your iPhone in hand, open the " Settings " and tap on " Background image ";

” and tap on “ “; On the new screen, tap “ Choose New Background Image “;

“; Tap “Live Photos” to see all available live photos;





Select one of the live photos;

On the new screen, tap and hold on the screen to see the animation. Satisfied, tap “ To define ” and in the next menu, tap “ On Lock Screen ” or “ in both ”. Although it can be set as the Home Screen wallpaper, the live photo will remain static in this option.

” and in the next menu, tap “ ” or “ ”.



