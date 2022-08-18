TC Teaches: How to see your typing stats in Swiftkey

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time for users! Learn in the short section below how to check your statistics on the Microsoft keyboard.

How to see your usage statistics in Swiftkey

In addition to having several features for customization, Swiftkey has a very interesting set of features. One of them is the possibility to check keyboard usage statistics, checking how many times the app has corrected the words you typed, the distance traveled using Flow, the number of predicted and completed words, and much more. - Advertisement - In the Android app, you can even see a heat map that displays the most used keyboard region. On the iPhone, Tap Map displays how the keyboard is adjusted according to your typing style, making the keys more inclined or farther apart, for example. Check out in the following categories how to check your and maps: From Space X to the Russian Soyuz rocket, the space missions of September 2020 android

iOS android With Swiftkey properly installed on your device, open the keyboard app;

Now tap on “typing”.

teaches-How-to-see-your-typing-stats-in-Swiftkey.jpeg" width="330" height="660">

teaches-How-to-see-your-typing-stats-in-Swiftkey.jpeg" width="330" height="660">

On the new screen, tap “ typing statistics “;

“; Your statistics will be displayed on the screen. To view your heat map, tap “typing heatmap”.





You’ve learned how to view your usage statistics in Swiftkey! As you can imagine, these statistics will update as the keyboard is used day to day, changing over time.

iPhone/iPad With Swiftkey properly installed on your device, open the keyboard app;

Now, swipe down the screen. Your statistics will be displayed under the “Your usage statics”. To view your Tap Map, tap “Your Tap Map”.





- Advertisement - You’ve learned how to view your usage statistics in Swiftkey! As you can imagine, these statistics will update as the keyboard is used day to day, changing over time.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

